    'They are Ravan bhakts, not Ram bhakts': Rajasthan Congress Minister slams BJP over fuel price hike

    Congress Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas stated that BJP should distribute coupons for petrol and diesel, similar to their Minister distributing the movie tickets for 'The Kashmir Files'.

    They are Ravan bhakts, not Ram bhakts: Rajasthan Congress Minister slams BJP over fuel price hike - adt
    Jaipur, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    Amid the constant surge in fuel prices, Rajasthan Congress Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas attacked the Central government, stating that the way the BJP-led government distributed movie tickets for 'The Kashmir Files', the government should distribute the petrol coupons. The Congress leaders also added that the Bharatiya Janata Party, after polls, increased the petrol and diesel prices; they are 'Ravan Bhakts', not 'Ram Bhakts'. 

    The words of the Congress leader connect two recent incidents that have been used by the opposition to criticise the government.

    News agency ANI quoted the Minister saying that BJP should distribute coupons for petrol and diesel, similar to their Minister distributing movie tickets for The Kashmir Files. Since the movie was released, the ruling party has endorsed the film, which is about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits around three decades ago.

    He also added that after the election, the BJP raised the price of petrol and diesel. He called BJP the 'Ravan bhakts,' not 'Ram bhakts.' Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM of Delhi, had previously made similar remarks.

    The petrol prices were increased by 80 paise per litre on Tuesday for the seventh straight time in eight days; now the total hike is by Rs 4,80 as per PTI. With the new hike, petrol has surpassed Rs 100 mark in the nation's capital. Prices were stable for four months before elections were held in the five states, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur.

    Opposition parties have criticised the administration for the rise in fuel costs. Over the petrol price hike, Congress leaders have accused the BJP-led government of 'tax-gouging' and 'profiteering.' Meanwhile, the government continues to emphasise that the conflict in Ukraine is one of the causes of the gain.

    Last week, Moody's Investors Services stated that Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), collectively lost around Rs 19,000 crore in revenue during the election period by freezing petrol and diesel prices.

