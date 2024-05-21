Driving tests to shift from RTOs to private centers: New license rules effective June 1; check details

Starting June 1, individuals can take their driving tests at private driving training centres instead of government RTOs. These private institutions will be authorized to conduct tests and issue certificates for license eligibility. This move is expected to ease the process and reduce wait times at government RTOs.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced new regulations to receive a driving license in India, effective from June 1, 2024. The new rules are aimed at streamlining the licensing process, reducing pollution, and enhancing road safety.

The ministry aims to reduce pollution by phasing out approximately 900,000 old government vehicles and implementing stricter car emission regulations. These measures are part of a broader strategy to improve air quality and reduce the environmental impact of vehicles on Indian roads.

Here's a look at fines and penalties:

Speeding fines will remain between Rs 1000 and Rs 2000.

A significant new penalty has been introduced for minors caught driving: a hefty fine of Rs 25,000. Additionally, the vehicle owner's registration card will be cancelled, and the minor will be ineligible for a license until they turn 25 years old.

The ministry has simplified the documentation required for obtaining a new license, based on the type of vehicle (two-wheeler or four-wheeler). This change aims to reduce the need for physical checkups at RTOs and make the application process more efficient.

Driving training centres must have a minimum of 1 acre of land for two-wheeler training and 2 acres for four-wheeler training. Schools must provide access to a suitable testing facility.

Trainers must have a high school diploma (or equivalent), at least 5 years of driving experience, and familiarity with biometrics and IT systems.

Training duration:

Light Motor Vehicles (LMV): 29 hours over 4 weeks, including 8 hours of theory and 21 hours of practical training.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV): 38 hours over 6 weeks, including 8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical training.

These regulations are designed to ensure a high standard of education and preparation for new drivers at private training schools.

Licensing-related fees and charges:

Issue of learner's license: Rs 150.00

Learner's license test fee (or repeat test): Rs 50.00

Driving test fee (or repeat test): Rs 300.00

Issue of driving license: Rs 200.00

Issue of International Driving Permit: Rs 1000.00

Addition of another vehicle class to license: Rs 500.00

Endorsement or renewal of authorisation for hazardous goods vehicles: Rs 500.00

Renewal of driving license: Rs 200.00

Renewal of driving license (after grace period): Rs 300.00 + additional fee of Rs 1,000 per year or part thereof

Issue or renewal of license for driving instruction school or establishment: Rs 5000.00

Issue of duplicate license for driving instruction school/establishment: Rs 5000.00

Appeal against licensing authority orders (rule 29): Rs 500.00

Change of address or other particulars in driving license: Rs 200.00

However, the application process will remain unchanged. Applicants can apply online or offline via the Parivahan portal (https://parivahan.gov.in/). The application fee depends on the type of license. Applicants will still need to visit the RTO to submit documents and demonstrate their driving skills for license approval.

