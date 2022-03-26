Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress to launch ‘Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ over inflation, fuel hike from March 31

    The grand old party slammed the BJP for raising gas and diesel prices for the fourth time in five days, calling it "shameless fleecing" of the population. Surjewala further stated that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the demonstration against growing inflation and rising petrol prices.

    Congress to launch mehngai mukt bharat abhiyan over inflation fuel hike from March 31 gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Mar 26, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    From March 31 to April 7, Congress will launch the 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' to address growing inflation and gasoline price increases. The demonstration will be carried out in three stages. Randeep Surjewala, speaking at a news conference, attacked the Modi administration. Surjewala further stated that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the demonstration against growing inflation and rising petrol prices.

    Earlier on Saturday, the grand old party slammed the BJP for raising gas and diesel prices for the fourth time in five days, calling it "shameless fleecing" of the population.

    "On March 31st at 11 a.m., people will demonstrate outside their homes and public places with garlanded gas cylinders and the beat of drums-bells, and other instruments to draw the attention of the deaf BJP government to the insurmountable increase in gas, petrol, and diesel prices," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala added.

    Rahul Gandhi also slammed the government for increased fuel costs, saying, "King prepares for the palace, but citizens suffer under inflation."

    Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise per litre on Saturday, the fourth increase in five days, as oil companies passed on the increase in raw material costs to customers.
    After November 2021, fuel prices were raised for the first time on March 22, and they have continued to rise since then.

    Also Read | Control inflation or female infanticide and child marriages will rise: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    Also Read | 50 pc growth in 5 years? Kejriwal lied in Delhi assembly: Congress

    Also Read | Sunil Jakhar warns Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over G-23 meetings

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Ritu Khanduri, first women speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly - ADT

    Meet Ritu Khanduri, first women speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly

    Birbhum violence CBI names 21 suspects in FIR probe underway gcw

    Birbhum violence: CBI names 21 suspects in FIR, probe underway

    Traffic affected after oil tanker overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway - ADt

    Traffic affected after oil tanker overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

    Control inflation or female infanticide and child marriages will rise: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren - ADT

    Control inflation or female infanticide and child marriages will rise: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's first decision, free ration scheme extended by three months - ADT

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath's first decision, free ration scheme extended by three months

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: RR confirms Sanju Samson morphed image, sacking social media team was prank-ayh

    IPL 2022: RR confirms Samson's morphed image, sacking social media team was 'prank'

    Meet Ritu Khanduri, first women speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly - ADT

    Meet Ritu Khanduri, first women speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly

    Birbhum violence CBI names 21 suspects in FIR probe underway gcw

    Birbhum violence: CBI names 21 suspects in FIR, probe underway

    Before Cardi B nude dress fashion designer Gaurav Gupta has styled these celebs drb

    Before Cardi B's nude dress, fashion designer Gaurav Gupta has styled these celebs

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Will Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB fans see the Virat Kohli from 2016? Sunil Gavaskar answers-ayh

    IPL 2022: Will RCB fans see the Virat Kohli from 2016? Sunil Gavaskar answers

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon