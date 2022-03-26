Congress to launch ‘Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ over inflation, fuel hike from March 31

The grand old party slammed the BJP for raising gas and diesel prices for the fourth time in five days, calling it "shameless fleecing" of the population. Surjewala further stated that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the demonstration against growing inflation and rising petrol prices.

From March 31 to April 7, Congress will launch the 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' to address growing inflation and gasoline price increases. The demonstration will be carried out in three stages. Randeep Surjewala, speaking at a news conference, attacked the Modi administration. Surjewala further stated that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the demonstration against growing inflation and rising petrol prices.

"On March 31st at 11 a.m., people will demonstrate outside their homes and public places with garlanded gas cylinders and the beat of drums-bells, and other instruments to draw the attention of the deaf BJP government to the insurmountable increase in gas, petrol, and diesel prices," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala added.

Rahul Gandhi also slammed the government for increased fuel costs, saying, "King prepares for the palace, but citizens suffer under inflation."

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise per litre on Saturday, the fourth increase in five days, as oil companies passed on the increase in raw material costs to customers.

After November 2021, fuel prices were raised for the first time on March 22, and they have continued to rise since then.

