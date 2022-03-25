Petrol, diesel price again hiked by 80 paise; check latest rates here

With the most recent price hike, petrol and diesel in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.81 and Rs 89.07 a litre, respectively. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel rates in Mumbai increased by 84 and 85 paise, respectively. Petrol and diesel in Mumbai would now cost Rs 112.51 and Rs 96.70, respectively.

After a day of calm, Indian Oil Marketing Companies raised petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise on Friday, the third rise in four days. The first increase in 137 days occurred on March 22, when fuel and diesel prices were lifted by 80 paise per litre. The entire increase is now Rs 2.4 per litre.

On March 25, the most recent petrol and diesel prices were released.

Delhi: Rs 97.81 per litre, Rs 89.07 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 112.51/litre in Mumbai, Rs 96.70/litre

Kolkata: Rs 107.18/litre in Kolkata, Rs 92.22/litre

Gurugram: Rs 98.30/litre, Rs 89.52/litre everywhere.

Noida: Rs 97.90 per litre, Rs 89.43 per litre

Chennai: 103.67 rupees per litre, 93.7 rupees per litre

Rs 96.59/litre in Chandigarh, Rs 83.12/litre everywhere

Bengaluru: Rs 103.11/litre; Chennai: Rs 83.37/litre

Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday that India's top three fuel retailers, IOC, BPCL, and HPCL, together lost roughly $2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in income for holding petrol and diesel prices during elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, oil firms "would need to boost diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and gasoline (petrol) prices by Rs 10.6-22.3 per litre at an underlying crude price of USD 100-120 per barrel."

