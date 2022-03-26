Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, Diesel price hiked today; know March 26 rates in your city

    Oil companies continue to hike petrol and diesel prices; petrol price has become more expensive by more than Rs 3 per litre in five days.

    Petrol Diesel price hiked today; Know the March 26 fuel rates in your city
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 8:55 AM IST

    The prices of petrol and diesel have increased by 70 paise and 80 paise respectively on Saturday. This is the fourth increase in the last five days. 

    Oil companies have continued to hike petrol and diesel prices since March 22 (except March 24) due to which the price of petrol has become costlier by more than Rs 3 per litre in five days. Let us tell you that the prices of petrol and diesel were increased after 137 days of stability.

    According to information received from Indian Oil Corporation, on Saturday, the price of petrol in the national capital Delhi increased to Rs 98.61 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 89.87 per litre. 

    At the same time, petrol cost in Mumbai increased by 84 paise to Rs 113.35 while in Chennai, fuel has increased by 76 paise to Rs 104.43. 

    In Kolkata, the rates increased from Rs 107.18 (an increase of 83 paise) to Rs 108.01. 

    Petrol and diesel prices were stable since November 4. However, the price of crude oil rose by $30 per barrel during this period. The rates have been revised after the results of the assembly elections in five states (after March 10). Moody's Investors Services said that IOC, BPCL and HPCL together suffered a revenue loss of around $2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) for maintaining petrol and diesel prices during elections in five states.

    Petrol prices as of March 26, 2022

    Delhi: Rs 98.61 per litre

    Mumbai: Rs 113.35 per litre

    Kolkata: Rs 108.01 per litre

    Gurugram: Rs 99.08 per litre

    Noida: Rs 98.68 per litre

    Chennai: Rs 104.43 per litre

    Chandigarh: Rs 98.06 per litre

    Bengaluru: Rs 103.93 per litre

    Hyderabad: Rs 111.80 per litre

    Diesel price as of March 26, 2022

    Delhi: Rs 89.87 per litre

    Mumbai: Rs 97.55 per litre

    Kolkata: Rs 93.01 per litre

    Gurugram: Rs 90.30 per litre

    Noida: Rs 90.21 per litre

    Chennai: Rs 94.47 per litre

    Chandigarh: Rs 84.50 per litre

    Bengaluru: Rs 88.14 per litre

    Hyderabad: Rs 98.10 per litre

    Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that in India, 80 per cent of oil is imported. Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, oil prices in the international markets have soared and there is nothing we can do about it, the minister said. 

    Emphasizing the need to develop indigenous energy generation capabilities, Gadkari said that he has been making a pitch to make India self-reliant since 2004, "with which, we need to make our own fuel." 

    Gadkari assured that India will soon have a Rs 40,000 crore ethanol, methanol and bio-ethanol production economy, reducing our dependence on petroleum imports.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 8:55 AM IST
