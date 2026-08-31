The HP government clarified it won't outsource profitable HPTDC units but will lease 8 properties under the PPP model for better revenue. It also detailed ongoing renovation projects for several other properties in Kullu and Manali.

No Outsourcing of Profitable Units; 8 Properties under PPP Model

The Himachal Pradesh government has clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to outsource or lease profitable units of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) to private companies, while eight HPTDC properties have been approved to be operated and maintained under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The clarification was given in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday in response to a question raised by Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal on the seventh day of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

According to the government, the eight properties have been approved to be handed over on an Operation and Maintenance (O&M) basis under the PPP model with the objective of improving their operations and revenue generation. The responsibility for executing the O&M leasing process has been entrusted to the Himachal Pradesh Infrastructure Development Board (HPIDB). Dheeraj Balyan, Deputy General Manager at HPTDC headquarters in Dharamshala, has been designated as the nodal officer to facilitate coordination between the concerned departments and agencies.

Properties Approved for O&M Model

The properties approved for the O&M model are Hotel Lake View in Bilaspur, Hotel Mamleshwar in Chindi, Hotel Apple Blossom in Fagu, Hotel Chanshal in Rohru, Hotel Sarvari in Kullu, Hotel Old Rose Common in Kasauli, Hotel Shivalik in Parwanoo and Hotel Giriganga in Kharapathar.

The eight properties generated revenue of Rs 676.24 lakh during the financial year 2025-26, from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026. They earned a further Rs 220.90 lakh between April 1 and June 30, 2026.

The government said it expects the properties to generate higher revenue and operate more efficiently after being brought under the O&M model.

Renovation and Reconstruction Projects Underway

Responding to queries regarding HPTDC properties that remain closed in Manali and Kullu, the government said several renovation, conservation and reconstruction projects are underway under Phase-I of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded tourism development programme.

The conservation work at Naggar Castle in Kullu was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 8.63 crore. The work commenced in July 2025 and has an 18-month completion schedule, with the target date set for January 31, 2027.

A Wellness Centre at Hotel Rohtang Manalsu in Manali has been sanctioned at Rs 36.39 crore. Work began in August 2025 and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Similarly, the Wellness Centre at Hotel Silver Moon in Kullu was sanctioned at Rs 20.57 crore, with work commencing in July 2025.

An Ice-cum-Roller Skating Rink at Hidimba Cottage in Manali, along with wayside amenities at Dhundi, has been sanctioned at Rs 49.42 crore. Work on the project began in June 2026 and is scheduled for completion within 24 months.

The government said the renovated and reconstructed properties would be handed back to HPTDC after completion for operational management.

The government's response came amid questions over the future management of HPTDC properties and the corporation's efforts to improve the financial and operational performance of its hotels and tourism assets. (ANI)