Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Terror attack on bus carrying 15 CISF personnel in Jammu, ASI killed

    According to an officer, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) men responded well and forced the terrorists to flee. However, one ASI was killed and two others were injured in the course of the operation, he added.

    Terror attack on bus carrying 15 CISF personnel in Jammu Sunjwan encounter gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jammu, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 8:51 AM IST

    Terrorists assaulted a bus transporting security personnel near Chaddha Camp in Jammu early Friday, killing one soldier and injuring two others. When the incident occurred, up to 15 CISF troops were on their way to their morning shift responsibilities aboard the bus.

    According to an officer, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) men responded well and forced the terrorists to flee. However, one ASI was killed and two others were injured in the course of the operation, he added. The sources suggest that the terrorists subsequently took shelter in some house nearby and the encounter began soon after with CRPF, police and others.

    As per various sources, just near the camp, the CISF bus came under fire. Reports further suggest that grenades were lobbed and there was firing from 3 to 4 sides. "Because of darkness exact number of terrorists couldn’t be ascertained," the reports added.

    Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Jammu and Kashmir, stated that the terrorists may be holed up in a home. "The operation is underway," stated ADGP Singh. The police stated that they were receiving information regarding the extremists' movements in Jammu. "We roped off the area during the night," ADGP Singh explained. The authorities assume that two to three extremists are hidden at the meeting location.

    Also Read | Meet CornerShot, the lethal weapon that will give soldiers an edge

    The attack comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 24. On National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi is scheduled to address a gathering at Pali village. This will be Modi's first non-border visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the state's special status was revoked and it was divided in August 2019. On October 27, 2019, he celebrated Diwali with Army jawans in Rajouri, and on November 3, 2021, he celebrated with Army jawans in Nowshera sector, Jammu division.

    Also Read | Lt Gen Manoj Pande named new Army chief, first from Corps of Engineers

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 9:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi expresses desire to become Rajasthan CM gcw

    Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi, expresses desire to become Rajasthan CM

    Heavy penalty will be imposed if any company found negligent Nitin Gadkari after EV vehicles catch fire gcw

    'Heavy penalty will be imposed if...': Nitin Gadkari after EV vehicles catch fire

    India denies refusing to accept Japan SDF aircraft for Ukraine aid

    India denies refusing to accept Japan SDF aircraft for Ukraine aid

    Dont need lecture: Supreme Court slams Centre in Abu Salem case - adt

    'Don't need lecture': Supreme Court slams Centre in Abu Salem case

    US Representative Ilhan Omar's PoK visit leaves India fuming

    US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's PoK visit leaves India fuming

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian shows sensitivity towards Kanye West says she would not make fun of her children daddy drb

    Kim Kardashian shows sensitivity towards Kanye West; says she would not make fun of her children’s daddy

    Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul to move in with Athiya Shetty in their new home drb

    Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul to move in with Athiya Shetty in their new home?

    Can fatal aplastic anaemia be treated with homoeopathy Here is all you need to know about the rare condition drb

    Can fatal aplastic anaemia be treated with homoeopathy? Here's all you need to know about the rare condition

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs RR delhi-rajasthan Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Match Prediction: Delhi looks to ride on high-flying momentum against Rajasthan

    Hollywood Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about Lets burn Amber drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon