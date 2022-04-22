Terror attack on bus carrying 15 CISF personnel in Jammu, ASI killed

According to an officer, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) men responded well and forced the terrorists to flee. However, one ASI was killed and two others were injured in the course of the operation, he added.

Terrorists assaulted a bus transporting security personnel near Chaddha Camp in Jammu early Friday, killing one soldier and injuring two others. When the incident occurred, up to 15 CISF troops were on their way to their morning shift responsibilities aboard the bus.

According to an officer, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) men responded well and forced the terrorists to flee. However, one ASI was killed and two others were injured in the course of the operation, he added. The sources suggest that the terrorists subsequently took shelter in some house nearby and the encounter began soon after with CRPF, police and others.

As per various sources, just near the camp, the CISF bus came under fire. Reports further suggest that grenades were lobbed and there was firing from 3 to 4 sides. "Because of darkness exact number of terrorists couldn’t be ascertained," the reports added.

Mukesh Singh, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Jammu and Kashmir, stated that the terrorists may be holed up in a home. "The operation is underway," stated ADGP Singh. The police stated that they were receiving information regarding the extremists' movements in Jammu. "We roped off the area during the night," ADGP Singh explained. The authorities assume that two to three extremists are hidden at the meeting location.

The attack comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 24. On National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi is scheduled to address a gathering at Pali village. This will be Modi's first non-border visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the state's special status was revoked and it was divided in August 2019. On October 27, 2019, he celebrated Diwali with Army jawans in Rajouri, and on November 3, 2021, he celebrated with Army jawans in Nowshera sector, Jammu division.

