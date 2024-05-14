India News

Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, Sahṛdayāloka-Locana honoured by UNESCO

UNESCO recognition

The Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra and Sahṛdayāloka-Locana have been included in ‘UNESCO's Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register’. 
 

Authors

‘Sahṛdayaloka-Locana’, ‘Panchatantra’, & ‘Ramcharitmanas’ were authored by Acharya Anandvardhan, Pt. Vishnu Sharma, & Goswami Tulsidas, respectively.
 

Timeless works

These are such timeless works that have deeply influenced Indian literature and culture, shaping the nation’s moral fabric and artistic expressions.
 

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts

IGNCA ensured their placement in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register.
 

