Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, Sahṛdayāloka-Locana honoured by UNESCO

India News
The Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra and Sahṛdayāloka-Locana have been included in ‘UNESCO's Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register’.
‘Sahṛdayaloka-Locana’, ‘Panchatantra’, & ‘Ramcharitmanas’ were authored by Acharya Anandvardhan, Pt. Vishnu Sharma, & Goswami Tulsidas, respectively.
These are such timeless works that have deeply influenced Indian literature and culture, shaping the nation’s moral fabric and artistic expressions.
IGNCA ensured their placement in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register.