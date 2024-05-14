Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Rahul Beku': RCB fans root for LSG captain's return to Bengaluru franchise for IPL 2025; WATCH viral video

    KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are still in contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs as they gear up to face Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match on Tuesday.

    Rahul Beku RCB fans root for LSG captain's return to Bengaluru franchise for IPL 2025; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are still in contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs as they gear up to face Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match on Tuesday. Despite the challenging season, the LSG skipper remains optimistic about his team's chances of securing a top-four spot by the end of the league stage.

    Also read: IPL 2024: After outburst, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for dinner, pic of duo hugging goes viral

    Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing IPL action, some Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans are expressing their desire for Rahul to return to his home-state franchise next year. In a viral video on social media, captured presumably during RCB's recent match against Delhi at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, fans can be seen cheering for Rahul while holding a placard that reads: "KL Rahul welcome to RCB 2025".

    Interestingly, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted engaged in an animated discussion near the dugout following the team's recent 10-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Days after the public outburst, a photograph of the duo hugging at Goneka's reported dinner took social media by storm on Tuesday ahead of the DC clash.

    Originally hailing from Karnataka, Rahul made his IPL debut with RCB in 2013. He later had stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 and 2015 before returning to RCB in 2016.

    After sitting out the 2017 season due to injury, Rahul joined Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and remained with them until 2021. In 2022, he made the move to Lucknow Super Giants, taking on the role of the team's skipper.

    As for the current season, LSG finds themselves with 12 points from as many matches. To secure a spot in the playoffs, they must win their remaining two league games and rely on other results to swing in their favor.

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: After outburst, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for dinner, pic of duo hugging goes viral snt

    IPL 2024: After outburst, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for dinner, pic of duo hugging goes viral

    BCCI conditions or new India head coach: Below 60 years, played minimum 30 Tests or 50 ODIs & more snt

    BCCI's conditions or new India head coach: Below 60 years, played minimum 30 Tests or 50 ODIs & more

    Tennis IPL 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas raises concerns over fitness challenges in longer tennis tournaments osf

    Stefanos Tsitsipas raises concerns over fitness challenges in longer tennis tournaments

    cricket IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants coach downplays KL Rahul-Sanjeev Goenka 'incident' osf

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants coach downplays KL Rahul-Sanjeev Goenka 'incident'

    cricket IPL 2024: Major setback for RCB ahead of crucial encounter against CSK as two key players get injured osf

    IPL 2024: Major setback for RCB ahead of crucial encounter against CSK as two key players get injured

    Recent Stories

    AI cameras for every 2km along Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to enhance road safety vkp

    AI cameras for every 2km along Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to enhance road safety

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who are the four proposers of PM Narendra Modi's nomination in Varanasi AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who are the four proposers of PM Narendra Modi's nomination in Varanasi

    Golden Retriever to Beagle-7 Dog breeds that are a big time foodie RBA EAI

    Golden Retriever to Beagle-7 Dog breeds that are a big time foodie

    IPL 2024: After outburst, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for dinner, pic of duo hugging goes viral snt

    IPL 2024: After outburst, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for dinner, pic of duo hugging goes viral

    Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, Sahrdayaloka-Locana honoured by UNESCO anr

    Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, Sahṛdayāloka-Locana honoured by UNESCO

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon