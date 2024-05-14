'Rahul Beku': RCB fans root for LSG captain's return to Bengaluru franchise for IPL 2025; WATCH viral video

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are still in contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs as they gear up to face Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match on Tuesday.

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are still in contention for the IPL 2024 playoffs as they gear up to face Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match on Tuesday. Despite the challenging season, the LSG skipper remains optimistic about his team's chances of securing a top-four spot by the end of the league stage.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing IPL action, some Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans are expressing their desire for Rahul to return to his home-state franchise next year. In a viral video on social media, captured presumably during RCB's recent match against Delhi at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, fans can be seen cheering for Rahul while holding a placard that reads: "KL Rahul welcome to RCB 2025".

Interestingly, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted engaged in an animated discussion near the dugout following the team's recent 10-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Days after the public outburst, a photograph of the duo hugging at Goneka's reported dinner took social media by storm on Tuesday ahead of the DC clash.

Originally hailing from Karnataka, Rahul made his IPL debut with RCB in 2013. He later had stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 and 2015 before returning to RCB in 2016.

After sitting out the 2017 season due to injury, Rahul joined Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and remained with them until 2021. In 2022, he made the move to Lucknow Super Giants, taking on the role of the team's skipper.

As for the current season, LSG finds themselves with 12 points from as many matches. To secure a spot in the playoffs, they must win their remaining two league games and rely on other results to swing in their favor.

