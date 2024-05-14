Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024 - Phase 5: Voting in 49 constituencies across 8 states/UTs on May 20

    In this phase, voters in Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will cast their vote across various constituencies. Here's a breakdown of the regions and constituencies slated for polling:

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 - Phase 5: Voting in 49 constituencies across 8 states/UTs on May 20
    As Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway, the nation gears up for the crucial fifth phase of polling scheduled for May 20. With 49 constituencies spanning across six states and two Union Territories set to cast their votes, the electoral landscape continues to witness intense political fervor.

    In this phase, voters in Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will cast their vote across various constituencies. Here's a breakdown of the regions and constituencies slated for polling:

    1. Bihar: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Hajipur (SC)
    2. Jammu & Kashmir: Baramulla
    3. Ladakh: Ladakh
    4. Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South
    5. Odisha: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Aska
    6. Uttar Pradesh: Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda
    7. West Bengal: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, and Arambagh
    8. Jharkhand: Chatra, Kodarma, and Hazaribagh

    Several key battlegrounds have emerged, drawing attention to the electoral dynamics at play. Notable constituencies to watch include Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, and Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, along with Saran in Bihar.

    Additionally, all six Mumbai Lok Sabha seats, alongside Kalyan in Maharashtra, are poised to witness significant electoral battles.

    The fifth phase also brings forth a roster of prominent candidates vying for parliamentary seats. Notable figures include Smriti Irani and Congress' KL Sharma from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Rahul Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.

    In Bihar, all eyes are on Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya contesting from Saran, while Maharashtra's Kalyan constituency witnesses Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's son, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, in the fray.

    Moreover, Union Minister Piyush Goyal seeks re-election from Mumbai North, alongside the presence of eminent personalities like senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North-Central.

