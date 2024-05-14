Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India sends 40 tonnes of medicines and more in fresh consignment of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya

    India dispatches total of 40-tonnes relief shipment to flood-ravaged Kenya, including tents, medical supplies, and hygiene kits, demonstrating solidarity and commitment to African nations.

    India sends 40 tonnes of medicines and more in fresh consignment of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 14, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    New Delhi: India on Tuesday dispatched a relief shipment weighing 22 tonnes to Kenya, which has been ravaged by devastating floods, claiming the lives of 267 individuals and displacing over 280,000 locals. The aid package includes tents, sleeping bags, mats, blankets, power generators, ready-to-eat meals, basic sanitation supplies, and hygiene kits, aiming to provide immediate assistance to those affected. These supplies were transported via an Indian Air Force aircraft.

    Notably, heavy floods have impacted 38 out of Kenya's 47 counties. Additionally, reports indicate that 188 people have sustained injuries.

    Furthermore, India has also sent 18 tonnes of medical assistance, comprising vital life-saving medications and surgical equipment necessary for critical care and wound management.

    “It also includes items required for baby food, water purification, menstrual hygiene, repelling mosquitoes, along with malaria and dengue diagnostic kits, anti-venom treatment and several types of testing kits that can be readily deployed on the ground,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

    On May 10, Indian Naval ship INS Sumedha delivered immediate relief comprising one HADR pallet and two medical pallets to Mombasa.

    “The assistance to Kenya is a reiteration of our strong and friendly relations with the country, in the spirit of South-South cooperation and our commitment to keep Africa on top of our priorities, as spelt out by PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

    Jaiswal also stated, “India also extends deep sympathies to the government and people of the Republic of Kenya for the damage and destruction caused by the floods.”

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    4th Agniveer death: Jitendra Singh Tanwar dies due to gunshot in Srinagar, Indian Army launches probe snt

    4th Agniveer death: Jitendra Singh Tanwar dies due to gunshot in Srinagar, Indian Army launches probe

    Over 180 personnel from India, France gear up for 7th edition of joint military exercise 'Shakti' in Meghalaya snt

    Over 180 personnel from India, France gear up for 7th edition of joint military exercise 'Shakti' in Meghalaya

    India completes military personnel withdrawal from Maldives, ties based on 'reciprocal sensitivity' in focus snt

    India completes military personnel withdrawal from Maldives, ties based on 'reciprocal sensitivity' in focus

    Jammu and Kashmir Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Poonch, 5 soldiers injured (WATCH) snt

    J&K: Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Poonch, 5 soldiers injured (WATCH)

    JNU Vice Chancellor among 19 other VCs conferred honorary rank of 'Colonel' by NCC in landmark ceremony snt

    JNU Vice Chancellor among 19 other VCs conferred honorary rank of 'Colonel' by NCC in landmark ceremony

    Recent Stories

    'Kaage Bangara': Suri, Viraat, Rithnya Vijay's film to begin shooting in June

    'Kaage Bangara': Suri, Viraat, Rithnya Vijay's film to begin shooting in June

    Lights camera, arrest: Noida crew nabbed while shooting 'kidnapping' scene for reels AJR

    Lights, camera, arrest: Noida crew nabbed while shooting 'kidnapping' scene for reels

    LS Elections 2024: BJP's Kangana Ranaut files nomination from Mandi, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants galore (WATCH) snt

    LS Elections 2024: BJP's Kangana Ranaut files nomination from Mandi, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants galore (WATCH)

    Did you know 'Shaitaan' actress Jyothika and Nagma are step-sisters? RKK

    Did you know 'Shaitaan' actress Jyothika and Nagma are step-sisters?

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Nomination for 10th Week announced; Check list HERE anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Nomination for 10th Week announced; Check list HERE

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon