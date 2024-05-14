India sends 40 tonnes of medicines and more in fresh consignment of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya

India dispatches total of 40-tonnes relief shipment to flood-ravaged Kenya, including tents, medical supplies, and hygiene kits, demonstrating solidarity and commitment to African nations.

New Delhi: India on Tuesday dispatched a relief shipment weighing 22 tonnes to Kenya, which has been ravaged by devastating floods, claiming the lives of 267 individuals and displacing over 280,000 locals. The aid package includes tents, sleeping bags, mats, blankets, power generators, ready-to-eat meals, basic sanitation supplies, and hygiene kits, aiming to provide immediate assistance to those affected. These supplies were transported via an Indian Air Force aircraft.

Notably, heavy floods have impacted 38 out of Kenya's 47 counties. Additionally, reports indicate that 188 people have sustained injuries.

Furthermore, India has also sent 18 tonnes of medical assistance, comprising vital life-saving medications and surgical equipment necessary for critical care and wound management.

“It also includes items required for baby food, water purification, menstrual hygiene, repelling mosquitoes, along with malaria and dengue diagnostic kits, anti-venom treatment and several types of testing kits that can be readily deployed on the ground,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

On May 10, Indian Naval ship INS Sumedha delivered immediate relief comprising one HADR pallet and two medical pallets to Mombasa.

“The assistance to Kenya is a reiteration of our strong and friendly relations with the country, in the spirit of South-South cooperation and our commitment to keep Africa on top of our priorities, as spelt out by PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

Jaiswal also stated, “India also extends deep sympathies to the government and people of the Republic of Kenya for the damage and destruction caused by the floods.”

