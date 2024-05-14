Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who are the four proposers of PM Narendra Modi's nomination in Varanasi

    Among these proposers stood Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, a renowned astrology scholar revered not only for his expertise in astrology but also for his pivotal role in determining auspicious moments for significant events such as the foundation laying of the Ram Janambhumi and the consecration of Ram Lalla.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who are the four proposers of PM Narendra Modi's nomination in Varanasi AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    Varanasi on Tuesday (May 14) witnessed a significant moment in its electoral history as Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. The nomination process was not merely a formality but a symbolic representation of the diverse cultural and social fabric of the ancient city, marked by the presence and support of four notable proposers.

    Among these proposers stood Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, a renowned astrology scholar revered not only for his expertise in astrology but also for his pivotal role in determining auspicious moments for significant events such as the foundation laying of the Ram Janambhumi and the consecration of Ram Lalla.

    Lights, camera, arrest: Noida crew nabbed while shooting 'kidnapping' scene for reels

    Lalchand Kushwaha (65), a textile shop owner and a seasoned BJP cadre from the Cantt assembly area, emerged as another key proposer. His support highlighted the backing of the traditional business community and the Other Backward Classes (OBC) segment.

    Sanjay Sonkar (50), serving as the party's district unit general secretary, played a crucial role as a proposer, representing the City North assembly area. His involvement highlights the support garnered from the Dalit community.

    Completing the quartet of proposers was Baijnath Patel from Sevapuri, whose endorsement further underscores the broad-based support enjoyed by PM Modi in Varanasi, transcending barriers of caste and community. Patel's participation reflects the diverse and inclusive nature of the Prime Minister's constituency.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eying for third term, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi (WATCH)

    Last Updated May 14, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts today May 14 anr

    Kerala to witness heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various districts today

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 - Phase 5: Voting in 49 constituencies across 8 states/UTs on May 20 AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 - Phase 5: Voting in 49 constituencies across 8 states/UTs on May 20

    Haj 2024: First flight carrying Kerala pilgrims from Karipur airport to depart on May 21 anr

    Haj 2024: First flight carrying Kerala pilgrims from Karipur airport to depart on May 21

    India sends 40 tonnes of medicines and more in fresh consignment of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya snt

    India sends 40 tonnes of medicines and more in fresh consignment of relief materials to flood-hit Kenya

    Lights camera, arrest: Noida crew nabbed while shooting 'kidnapping' scene for reels AJR

    Lights, camera, arrest: Noida crew nabbed while shooting 'kidnapping' scene for reels

    Recent Stories

    Golden Retriever to Beagle-7 Dog breeds that are a big time foodie RBA EAI

    Golden Retriever to Beagle-7 Dog breeds that are a big time foodie

    IPL 2024: After outburst, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for dinner, pic of duo hugging goes viral snt

    IPL 2024: After outburst, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka hosts KL Rahul for dinner, pic of duo hugging goes viral

    Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, Sahrdayaloka-Locana honoured by UNESCO anr

    Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, Sahṛdayāloka-Locana honoured by UNESCO

    Blackbuck poaching case 'Actor should come to temple and seek forgiveness,' Bishnoi Society tells Salman Khan RBA

    Blackbuck poaching case: 'Actor should come to temple and seek forgiveness,' Bishnoi Society tells Salman Khan

    OpenAI Spring Update event: Take a look at BIG announcements that took the spotlight gcw

    OpenAI's Spring Update event: Take a look at BIG announcements that took the spotlight

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon