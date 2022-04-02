Meet CornerShot, the lethal weapon that will give soldiers an edge
To enhance the operational capabilities in Fighting In Built-Up Area (FIBUA), urban or close-quarter scenarios, the security forces will soon be equipped with the DRDO-developed and designed CornerShot weapon system.
The system is designed in such a way that security forces are not required to come in close contact with the adversary. It can easily hit the targets from an angle.
Recently, the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police placed their orders for procurement of this system.
What is the CornerShot weapon system?
It is a weapon system that allows soldiers to hit the target around the corner without exposing themselves to the enemy's line of fire. Firing at the adversary can be done without risk of exposure to retaliatory action.
It acts as a force multiplier in encounters with terrorists and insurgents in situations ranging from close combat in built-up areas to hostage situations.
Features of CornerShot weapon system
According to a DRDO official, the system is fitted with an ergonomic design for easy manoeuvrability, foldable butt stack, day and night firing capability, quick detachability for pistol and five stitch keypad with hotkey functions.
Besides, the system has a camera, infrared illuminator, laser and torch in the front portion, whereas electronics, display system, battery and swivelling mechanism are placed in the rear portion.
It is being developed in two variants to accommodate in-service 9 mm pistol and 40 mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher.
The system is equipped with a weapon, camera, laser, infrared illuminator and torch in the front portion, while display, electronics, battery and swivelling mechanism are located in the rear portion, the official said.
An official from the DRDO said that two companies have given the transfer of technologies in 2020. The companies are Pune-based Bharat Electronics Limited and Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies Limited for production.
CornerShot weapon system in use
The weapon system is in service with various SWAT, Counter-Terrorism and Special Forces units in India. It is in use for the Indian Police Service probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.
Besides, this is also being used by the National Security Guard (NSG), Force One unit of Mumbai Police and the Rashtriya Rifles.
Latest orders
Jammu & Kashmir Police has awarded an order worth Rs 5.28 crore to procure this system from Zen Technologies Limited.
It has also secured a Project Sanction Order from the Indian Army for the design and development of a prototype of the Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS).
The prototype is to be made ready for User Trial Readiness Review (UTRR) within a period of 30 weeks.
