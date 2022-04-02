Meet CornerShot, the lethal weapon that will give soldiers an edge

The system is designed in such a way that security forces are not required to come in close contact with the adversary.

To enhance the operational capabilities in Fighting In Built-Up Area (FIBUA), urban or close-quarter scenarios, the security forces will soon be equipped with the DRDO-developed and designed CornerShot weapon system.

The system is designed in such a way that security forces are not required to come in close contact with the adversary. It can easily hit the targets from an angle.

Recently, the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police placed their orders for procurement of this system.

What is the CornerShot weapon system?

It is a weapon system that allows soldiers to hit the target around the corner without exposing themselves to the enemy's line of fire. Firing at the adversary can be done without risk of exposure to retaliatory action.

It acts as a force multiplier in encounters with terrorists and insurgents in situations ranging from close combat in built-up areas to hostage situations.

Also Read: 'Chetak' at 60: What you should know about IAF's workhorse