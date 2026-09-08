AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the TVK government of widespread corruption, rising inflation, and a worsening law-and-order situation. He slammed CM Vijay for his silence on key issues and alleged farmers are facing severe difficulties.

'Corruption Increased Multifold': Palaniswami

AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of failing to address corruption, inflation, law-and-order issues and the problems faced by farmers in the state, saying that "corruption has increased multifold" under the present government. Palaniswami alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was not directly responding to questions raised by the Opposition in the Assembly and said several key issues remained unaddressed.

Speaking to reporters here, Palaniswami said, "Corruption has increased multifold under the TVK government." The AIADMK leader alleged that there had been a massive scam involving FQL funds and claimed that lakhs of people had lost their money to a private company. He questioned why the government had not taken action against those accused in the matter.

CM Vijay Criticised for Silence, Delegating Duties

Palaniswami also criticised CM Vijay over the worsening law-and-order situation in Tamil Nadu, saying that the Chief Minister had spoken about the police department but made no announcements for police personnel. He further criticised the Chief Minister for allowing another minister to respond on matters related to Urban Administration in the Assembly. "Though the CM holds Urban Administration under him, he was supposed to speak on it in the Assembly, but another minister spoke on his behalf in the Assembly today. It's not right," he said.

Allegations of Skyrocketing Inflation

EPS also alleged that inflation had increased sharply during the four months of the TVK government, claiming that prices of essential commodities had risen by 20 per cent. "Inflation has skyrocketed in the four months of the TVK government. The prices of essential commodities have risen by 20 per cent," he said.

'Govt Failing Farmers, Focusing on Unnecessary Issues'

On the issue of drug culture, the AIADMK MLA said it was wrong for Vijay to state that he could not control the problem because it existed even before his government came to power. Palaniswami also alleged that farmers were facing severe difficulties under the TVK government and accused the state government of failing to procure paddy and rice from farmers in Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts. "Farmers are struggling a lot under the TVK government. The government has failed to procure paddy and rice from farmers in Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts," he said.

He further alleged that the ruling TVK was spending heavily on unnecessary issues and focusing on matters from the past in the Assembly instead of addressing the problems facing the people of Tamil Nadu.

DMK Stages Protest in Assembly

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a sit-in protest outside the Speaker’s chamber earlier on Tuesday, objecting to CM Vijay’s remarks made during Monday’s Assembly proceedings. The protest led to disruptions inside the House, following which the Speaker directed marshals to evacuate the DMK legislators.

The confrontation followed heated exchanges on Monday, when the DMK staged a walkout after Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was not immediately allowed to respond to allegations made by Vijay against the previous DMK government. During his speech, Vijay referred to Enforcement Directorate material, the Sarkaria Commission and alleged irregularities and corruption during previous DMK regimes. The DMK has rejected the allegations and questioned their evidentiary basis. (ANI)