Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ordered a comprehensive probe into BRS MLAs' misconduct, including abusing the Assembly Speaker. He vowed stringent action under the SC/ST Act, slamming KCR for instigating the ruckus and for a 'purification' ritual.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government ordered a comprehensive probe into the series of incidents, including abusing the Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, the BRS MLAs' clash with the police and other incidents as part of the conspiracy hatched by the BRS on September 6.

Speaking in the Assembly today, the Chief Minister affirmed that stringent action would be taken against not only the conspirators but also those who were complicit in the conspiracy, in accordance with the law. The government resolved to investigate and punish anyone—regardless of their stature—under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. Criminal cases would be filed to punish the perpetrators; the CM said that the government stood by the Assembly Speaker and appealed to the latter to remain strong in the difficult times.

CM Revanth Reddy warned that the perpetrators might have secured bail by exploiting legal provisions and sections, but the Telangana society will not tolerate such forces. Telangana is the land of crushing the Razakars and tyranny rules in the history.

CM Slams KCR for Instigating Against Dalit Leaders

The Chief Minister slammed opposition leader K Chandrashekhar Rao for instigating his party legislators against the Dalit leaders and the Speaker. The CM reminded that the BJP-affiliated outfit conducted a ‘ purification ritual’ at the venue where AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge participated in a programme on August 10; the Chief Minister said such incidents were highly condemnable unequivocally.

Mallikarjun Kharge is a leader who was born in a small village in Karnataka and lost his father in the Razakar attacks. The senior leader rose to prominence as a labour leader and ascended to the national stage. For 60 years, he has been working for the people without taking a single day's break, the CM noted.

BRS Accused of Insulting Speaker, Stalling Proceedings

Another unfortunate incident of abusing the Speaker was an insult to the entire Telangana. The BRS legislators insulted not just the individual, but also the mother. “ Ours is a society that reveres women as a source of power. We regard India as 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) and the state of Telangana as 'Telangana Talli' (Mother Telangana). The opposition MLAs spoke in a frenzied manner, intending to hurt the Speaker, the CM charged.

CM Revanth Reddy lambasted KCR for stalling the House to debate on important issues, mainly irregularities in the education sector, the Dharani portal scandal, and the controversy surrounding the '22-A' land classification. KCR instigated their members to disrupt the proceedings of the House. If these issues had been discussed, the public would have learned about their decade-long misdeeds and the debt burden. The BRS feared that if the debate took place, Telangana people would permanently bury the party.

The Chief Minister compared the difference between those who attacked the Parliament, mainly Kasab (the perpetrator of the Mumbai attacks), the terrorists who attacked soldiers in Pulwama, and those who insulted the Speaker in a fit of frenzy. The CM strongly condemned the miscreants' attacks on officials and also insulted the Speaker's chair.

'Purification' Ritual After Dalit Protest Denounced

CM Revanth Reddy said that everyone was expecting that the Leader of the Opposition KCR would apologise to the Speaker, ensure his members also apologised, and facilitate the smooth conduct of the House. Instead, the BRS legislators turned violent. The Dalit community took out a protest rally with Dandora ( beating drums) at KCR farmhouse. The protestors democratically staged a dharna and did not resort to any kind of violent activity.

The Chief Minister questioned KCR for not inviting the protestors and addressing their issues. KCR should have invited those representatives inside, spoken to them, and acted responsibly regarding the incident. Instead, the BRS Chief acted irrationally and caused grave insult by ordering the 'purification' of the ground where Dalits had walked. Are we truly living in a democracy, or are they behaving like monsters from the Stone Age? They intend to incite social unrest and sow hostility between two communities, the CM criticised.

The CM said that the Dalit brothers use the drum as a medium to express their inner feelings. If they purify the ground where Dalits walked, how will they cleanse the deep-seated untouchability in their own minds? It is not the ground walked upon by Dalits that needs purification, but rather BRS leaders' arrogance and notions of untouchability. The feudal arrogance deeply ingrained in KCR's mind. Stating that Telangana society will take up this responsibility, CM Revanth Reddy fumed at KCR for not admitting the mistakes and offered an apology to the Speaker.

Government to Tackle 'Manuvadi Mindset'

The Chief Minister declared that the government will deal sternly with the “Manuvadi (casteist/discriminatory) mindset that persists in the minds of some individuals.

The CM highlighted that the Congress party was representing trust and assurance for crores of people across the country, including fighting against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Everyone knew the foresight of the Congress, which took measures to develop this nation. The Congress party provided reservations for SCs and STs in education, employment, and politics. (ANI)