Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has announced a probe into the alleged abuse of Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar and clashes involving BRS MLAs, promising stringent action against those responsible, including under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced a comprehensive probe into the alleged abuse of Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, clashes involving BRS MLAs and police personnel, and other incidents linked to the violence reported on September 6.

Strict Action Vowed Against Perpetrators

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, Revanth Reddy said stringent action would be taken against those responsible, as well as individuals who allegedly conspired, supported or facilitated the incidents. He said cases would be registered under all applicable laws, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, wherever warranted, irrespective of the position or stature of those involved.

The Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the Speaker and urged him to remain firm in discharging his constitutional responsibilities. He warned that those attempting to exploit legal provisions to secure bail would not escape public scrutiny.

CM Accuses KCR of Instigating Legislators

Revanth Reddy accused BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao of encouraging his party legislators to target Dalit leaders and the Speaker.

Describing the alleged abuse of the Speaker as an insult to Telangana society, Revanth Reddy accused BRS legislators of using offensive language against a Dalit constitutional authority. He further alleged that KCR had deliberately disrupted discussions on issues including alleged irregularities in the education sector, the Dharani portal and 22-A land classification, claiming that this was intended to prevent scrutiny of the previous BRS government.

'Purification Ritual' by BJP Condemned

He also condemned the alleged “purification ritual” carried out by BJP workers at a venue where AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had participated in a programme.

The Chief Minister said Dalit groups had staged a Dandora protest outside KCR’s farmhouse peacefully and questioned why the protesters were not invited for talks.

Condemning the alleged “purification” of a road after Dalit protesters walked through it, Revanth Reddy termed the act a reflection of “feudal arrogance” and a casteist mindset. He said the government would deal firmly with what he described as a continuing “Manuvadi” mindset and assured that those responsible would face action according to law. (ANI)