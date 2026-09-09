AAP began preparations for the UP Assembly elections with a key meeting in Lucknow. State in-charge Sanjay Singh announced statewide programmes, including a Jan Yatra, to raise issues like unemployment and inflation against the BJP government.

In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has begun its preparations. A crucial meeting of the AAP Uttar Pradesh office-bearers, led by state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, was held in Lucknow on Wednesday. Strengthening the organisation up to the booth level, raising public interest issues, were discussed in the meeting.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sanjay Singh announced three major statewide programmes. Former Delhi MLA and Uttar Pradesh Sah-Prabhari Dilip Pandey, Sah-Prabhari Vishesh Ravi, Delhi MLA Surendra Chaudhary, outgoing state president Sabhajeet Singh, general secretary Dinesh Singh Patel, all provincial Prabharis and presidents, state cell presidents and general secretaries, district Prabharis and district presidents, as well as former election candidates, were present in the meeting.

AAP's Election Strategy

Speaking about the strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AAP UP Prabhari and MP Sanjay Singh said, “A resolution regarding the upcoming elections was passed. From the last week of September, the Aam Aadmi Party would begin assembly-level karyakartas’ conferences across Uttar Pradesh.”

Sanjay Singh added, “The extent and nature of the Aam Aadmi Party’s participation in the Assembly elections in the state will be discussed in detail with our National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the central leadership. The party high command will decide how many seats we should contest strongly and under what strategy.”

Statewide Campaigns Announced

MP Sanjay Singh, giving details of the party’s first major campaign, said, “On September 27, on the occasion of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, the Aam Aadmi Party will organise grand programmes in all districts of the state. Discussions will be organised at all district headquarters on the day, along with large-scale blood donation camps, with the aim of connecting young people with the ideas of Bhagat Singh while also conveying the message of social service.”

Sanjay Singh said that, “From October, the Aam Aadmi Party would take out a massive Jan Yatra across the state. The yatra will focus issues like unemployment, BJP’s politics of hatred, theft of donations meant for Prabhu Shri Ram’s temple, inflation and social injustice.”

Singh Slams BJP Government

“The BJP deliberately wanted to disturb the atmosphere in Saharanpur, Sambhal, Moradabad and Meerut and create Hindu-Muslim conflicts because it had no development agenda. The Ram Path Gaman Marg has collapsed, and the minister shamelessly says, ‘If a road is built, it will sink, and if it sinks, it will be built.’“ he added.

Sanjay Singh continued, “Six years ago, I exposed a massive scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission. Today, the result is that a water tank built in Bareilly at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore has been washed away. The BJP has left no school, hospital, road, electricity or water untouched, and has even committed corruption in the Prabhu Shri Ram temple, Ram Path and the roads leading to the cremation grounds of Ayodhya.”

(ANI)