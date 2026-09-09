A meeting led by Hyderabad police chief VC Sajjanar reviewed Ganesh festival arrangements. Officials were directed to ensure electrical safety, complete road works, set up medical camps, and manage traffic for the smooth conduct of the festival.

(ANI): A comprehensive inter-departmental coordination meeting was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday to review arrangements and ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of Ganesh idol installation, festival celebrations and the immersion procession in the city.

The directions were issued during an inter-departmental coordination meeting held at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Khairatabad under the chairmanship of police commissioner VC Sajjanar. Sajjanar directed officials to take preventive measures based on the experience of the past five years and ensure that all necessary arrangements are completed well in advance.

Infrastructure and Safety Measures

Electrical Safety Directives

He specifically instructed officials to immediately remove loose and hanging electricity, cable and internet wires obstructing procession routes and ensure adequate height clearance to prevent incidents. He also directed officials to ensure that Ganesh mandap organisers are provided safe electrical connections as per regulations, with mandatory earthing completed and necessary approvals obtained from the Electrical Inspectorate.

Electricity officials were asked to maintain continuous communication with the police department and inform local police before carrying out power shutdowns or wire clearance operations.

Road and Construction Work

Officials were directed to complete ongoing road, nala and slab works along the main and feeder procession routes before September 14-15. No new road digging, drilling or cable-laying work will be permitted until the immersion process is completed. In view of ongoing Metro construction work in the Old City, officials were also urged to expedite the shifting of power poles.

Public Health and Amenities

To ensure public health and safety, the Health Department was asked to set up 26 special medical camps across Hyderabad district, along with dedicated camps in the Balapur area. The camps will be equipped with ambulances and round-the-clock paramedical staff.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials were directed to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply and adequate sanitation arrangements throughout the festival.

Logistics and Public Information

For traffic management, officials were asked to identify adequate parking and vehicle-holding areas. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Transport Department officials were directed to arrange sufficient buses, goods vehicles and drivers.

The police department also sought advance shift-wise details of static and mobile cranes, along with their operators, supervisors and maintenance teams, to ensure their availability during the immersion procession.

Officials were also asked to widely publicise important announcements, including the closing time of queues at major idols such as Bada Ganesh, through television ticker scrolls and press notifications.

Special Transport Arrangements

Special public transport arrangements are also being made for the final immersion day on September 25. Metro Rail services will operate until 1 am, while overnight MMTS train services will connect key stations including Nampally, Lakdi-ka-pul, Khairatabad, Sanjeevaiah Park, James Street and Begumpet.

The meeting was attended by Tafseer Iqubal, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police (L&O); R.V. Karnan, IAS, GHMC Commissioner; D. Joel Davis, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic); S.M. Vijay Kumar, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch); Chandana Deepti, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Future City), along with police officers of DCP rank and above from the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City Commissionerates. Representatives and senior officials from HYDRAA, TSRTC, Fire Services, Information and Public Relations, Transport, Tourism, Health, Roads and Buildings, TGSPDCL, HMWS&SB, HMDA, Metro Rail, MMTS, and the District Collectors of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy also attended the meeting and briefed officials on their respective arrangements. (ANI)