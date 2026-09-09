BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra has earned the tag 'Ambulance Wali Didi' for her free ambulance service in Chhattisgarh's Pandariya. Started in 2014, the service now has eight vehicles and has helped nearly 9,000 patients, including during the pandemic.

Recognising the importance of timely medical assistance during emergencies, BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra has been running a free ambulance service in Chhattisgarh's Pandariya constituency, earning her the popular tag of 'Ambulance Wali Didi'.

Keeping in mind the healthcare needs of people, including members of the Baiga primitive tribe, Bohra, the incumbent BJP MLA from Pandariya, launched the free ambulance service with two ambulances in 2014.

Service Expansion and Reach

Speaking to ANI, Bohra said, "As time passed, responsibilities grew, and the scope of service expanded."

"Today, eight free ambulances are operating across the Pandariya constituency, and two more are set to be inducted soon," she added. The service, which began in her native village Ranveerpur, is now available across almost every zone of the constituency. Villagers have contact numbers of ambulance drivers and managers, and the vehicles are dispatched to the caller's location before taking patients to hospitals.

Crucial Role During COVID-19

"The true necessity of this service became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when reaching a hospital was a major challenge. During the pandemic, these free ambulances made multiple trips a day to ferry patients to nearby health facilities. So far, around 8,000 to 9,000 patients have been transported to hospitals through these ambulances," Bohra said.

Beyond Ambulances: Health Mobile Lab

The initiative has also expanded beyond ambulance services with the launch of a 'Health Mobile Lab' to facilitate timely diagnosis and testing. According to Bohra, the mobile laboratory conducts around 20 types of blood tests and aims to provide reports promptly. Early detection of conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and blood-related disorders can help patients seek timely medical treatment.

"Around 2,500 villagers have already undergone tests through the mobile lab", she said. "The success of any scheme can be measured with the stories of people who received the help, not by the paper statistics," Bohra said.

Voices from the Community

Gayatri Kumbhkar, a Mitanin from Bazar Charbhatha village, said the service had significantly reduced delays in getting medical help. "Earlier, calling an ambulance meant waiting for a long time. However, this free ambulance facility has reduced the problem significantly. As these ambulances are stationed nearby and the local drivers know the village routes well, they arrive quickly, ensuring patients receive timely medical care," she said.

Local resident Kewal Sahu recalled how an ambulance helped his brother after he suffered a stroke. He said the ambulance took his brother to the hospital and later brought him home after treatment, with no fee charged for the service.

Anganwadi worker Usha Kaushik said delays in getting ambulances during road accidents had earlier been a major concern. She said the prompt arrival of the free ambulances now helps injured people reach hospitals on time.

For many residents across the region, the service has given Bohra a distinct identity -- 'Ambulance Wali Didi'.