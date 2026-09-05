A fight over dinner turned deadly in Nagpur. Police said the husband, who was drunk, got angry when his wife said she couldn't cook because she was getting ready for her dance class. This led to a brutal assault that killed her.

A woman in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has died after being brutally beaten by her husband. The victim, 38-year-old Yamini Krishnalal Yadav, was undergoing treatment when she passed away. Police have arrested her husband, 41-year-old Krishnalal Yadav, on murder charges.

According to the police, the whole thing started with a fight over dinner. Krishnalal came home from work drunk and asked his wife to make food. But Yamini was getting ready for her dance class and told him she couldn't cook right then. This led to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, the husband attacked Yamini, hitting her on the neck and stomach, all in front of their two children.

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After the assault, Yamini told her husband she was in severe pain. He went to a medical shop to get some medicine, but the shop was shut. Soon, Yamini's condition got worse, and the injured parts of her body started to swell up. That's when her husband finally rushed her to the hospital.

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Krishnalal tried to cover his tracks by telling the hospital that his wife was injured in an accident. However, the post-mortem report revealed the truth. It showed that Yamini had been beaten, had serious internal injuries, and that someone had tried to strangle her. When the police questioned him with this evidence, he broke down and confessed to the crime.

Yamini's brother told the media that the couple used to fight often. "I had offered to step in and help," he said, "but my sister told me it was a family problem and my getting involved would only make things worse." He explained that this was why he didn't interfere in their issues.