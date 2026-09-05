On Teachers' Day, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attended a felicitation ceremony in Raipur, highlighting his government's success in filling teacher vacancies and implementing the National Education Policy 2020 for value-based education.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Governor Ramen Deka on Saturday attended the State-Level Teacher Felicitation Ceremony 2026 held at Lok Bhavan in Raipur on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

CM Highlights Education Reforms

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the state government's efforts to strengthen the education sector and improve learning opportunities for students across Chhattisgarh. CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Over the past two-and-a-half years, we have undertaken several initiatives to improve education in Chhattisgarh. After coming to power, we found a shortage of teachers in many schools. Today, there is no school in the state without teachers. We have also implemented the National Education Policy 2020, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The policy focuses on values, skills and employment-oriented education."

The Chief Minister said that the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 aims to provide students with value-based, skill-oriented and employment-focused education.

Tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

CM Sai also paid tribute to former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is observed as Teachers' Day across the country.

In a post on X, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, “On the birth anniversary of former President and great educationist ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji, humble tribute to him and heartfelt congratulations to all teachers of the state on the occasion of Teachers' Day.”

“The contribution of teachers in nation-building through education and giving new direction to society is unparalleled. Your knowledge, guidance, and values are the strong foundation of a bright future for the coming generations. Respectful salutations to all esteemed teachers,” he added.

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar and teacher whose legacy continues to be honoured through the day dedicated to educators across the country. (ANI)