Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the government over the demolition of a mosque in Saharanpur, saying that those who demolish religious places and disrespect other faiths 'can never be Sanatani' and accused the BJP of creating communal issues.

Akhilesh Yadav Defines 'Sanatani'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the government over the demolition of a mosque at the Saharanpur District Magistrate's office complex, saying that those who demolish religious places and disrespect other faiths "can never be Sanatani".

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Those who demolish can never be Sanatani who don't respect other religions. They can never be Sanatani who play with others' faith. They can never be Sanatani, and a true Hindu can never disrespect another."

"We have learned this in Sanatan Dharma, and the definition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam tells us that our whole society, the whole earth, is a family. So, if it is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and that is our Sanatan's education, then no true Sanatani, true Hindu will play with the faith of another religion," he added.

Yadav said maintaining communal harmony should be a priority for the government and accused the BJP of giving a communal angle to the issue. "I will tell my journalist friends that you get a lot of money for political polishing. Don't care about that money. The political money you get for polishing, don't worry about it. I know how much budget you get. It is not hidden from anyone. Don't twist any matter, but a true Sanatani is a person who likes harmony," he said.

"Harmony is the biggest responsibility of the government, and priority should also be harmony," the SP chief added.

Accusations of Diversion and Injustice

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the demolition, Yadav alleged that the government was deliberately creating a communal issue and linked it to the Ram temple-related donations. "Can anyone tell me why all this is happening? This is happening because they were caught stealing in the wealth of Lord Shri Ram. These people were caught in Ram wealth theft. They have been caught in the theft of the offerings made by our poor, faithful people," Yadav alleged.

He further claimed that investigations and an SIT probe had exposed wrongdoing and accused the BJP of attempting to divert attention by giving the matter a communal colour. "That's why they are giving a communal angle deliberately. Couldn't justice be achieved in the High Court? Couldn't they go to the Supreme Court for appeal?" Yadav said.

He also alleged that the administration acted in a manner that restricted the opportunity for further legal recourse. "Those officers, together at the behest of the government, did this work so that they don't get justice in the next court. Think, you are snatching someone's right to justice," he said.

Reactions and Official Response

The remarks came after the Saharanpur Collectorate mosque was demolished early Saturday following a court order upholding its removal. The District Judge's court on September 4 dismissed the mosque committee's appeal and upheld the City Magistrate's earlier order. The City Magistrate's court had on July 17 ordered demolition of the structure and imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore in connection with alleged encroachment and misuse of government land.

Yadav also referred to the reported house arrest of SP MP Iqra Hasan ahead of her proposed visit to Saharanpur. "House arrest or not, you tell me who is a Sanatani? A true Sanatani will never hurt another religion. A true Sanatani will not play with others' faith," he said.

Hasan had alleged that she was prevented from travelling to Saharanpur and criticised the administration for not allowing sufficient time to approach the High Court. She termed the demolition "extremely shameful" and said the matter would be challenged legally.

Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh, however, said the demolition was being carried out following the court's order and in accordance with legal procedures. He said additional PAC and RAF personnel had been deployed at strategic locations and that social media was being monitored to prevent rumours.

Congress MP Imran Masood has also criticised the demolition, claiming that the mosque existed before 1911 and alleging that the Waqf Board was not made a party to the proceedings.

Yadav Warns BJP

Yadav further alleged that the BJP was using religious issues for political gains and warned the government against relying on such tactics. "Their delusion is that they can win elections by attacking religious sites like this. I want to warn this government: you will not be able to win this way," he said. (ANI)