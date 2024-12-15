Telangana: 16-year-old dies after touching live wire while charging mobile in Warangal

A 16-year-old boy, S Rajesh, tragically died from electrocution while charging his mobile phone in Jhalli village, Warangal district. The incident occurred when he accidentally touched a live wire while charging his phone.

Telangana: 16-year-old dies after touching live wire while charging mobile in Warangal anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

A 16-year-old boy named S Rajesh, a Class 7 student at a private school, tragically lost his life due to electrocution while charging his mobile phone in Jhalli village, located in the Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal district of Telangana, on Saturday (Dec 14). Chennaraopet SI G Rajesh Reddy stated that the boy accidentally touched a live wire while placing his mobile phone on charge at home. He lost consciousness instantly and was quickly taken to the nearest hospital by his family, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

BJP uses graphic chart to explain how Sonia Gandhi received Soros funding for anti-India agenda; see post

Incidents of mobile phone explosions and short circuits have become increasingly common, resulting in several fatalities. Experts explain that during battery charging, ions flow in one direction, but when the charging plug is removed, electricity flows in both directions. They also highlight that fast charging generates excessive heat and causes lithium to accumulate on the anode, leading to a short circuit. 

Since batteries are designed to be charged at a specific voltage, attempting to charge them quickly can increase the risk of accidents. It is essential to follow certain precautions when charging your mobile phone.

Take these precautions when charging a cell phone:

Only original company chargers and batteries should be used.

Do not make calls or play games while charging.

After charging is complete, remove it from the plug.

It is a good idea to remove the phone case while charging.

If you notice that the phone is very hot, stop charging immediately.

Phones should not be charged near flames, gas stoves, or hot heaters.

If your phone falls into water, do not charge it immediately, but wait until the moisture has completely dried out before charging it.

Uttar Pradesh: After 46 years, aarti resumes at sacred Sambhal temple (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

West Bengal SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances AJR

WB SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances

UP SHOCKER! Teens forced to remove Hijab by mob, slapped for talking & bringing gifts for Hindu man (WATCH) shk

UP SHOCKER! Teens forced to remove Hijab by mob, slapped for talking & bringing gifts for "Hindu man" (WATCH)

BJP uses graphic chart to explain how Sonia Gandhi received Soros funding for anti-India agenda; see post shk

BJP uses graphic chart to explain how Sonia Gandhi received Soros funding for anti-India agenda; see post

Uttar Pradesh: After 46 years, aarti resumes at sacred Sambhal temple (WATCH) AJR

Uttar Pradesh: After 46 years, aarti resumes at sacred Sambhal temple (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on NTI

Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here ATG

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here

Ananya Panday accepts THIS film made people take her seriously as an actor; Read on ATG

Ananya Panday accepts THIS film made people take her seriously as an actor; Read on

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

West Bengal SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances AJR

WB SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon