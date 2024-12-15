Telangana: 16-year-old dies after touching live wire while charging mobile in Warangal

A 16-year-old boy, S Rajesh, tragically died from electrocution while charging his mobile phone in Jhalli village, Warangal district. The incident occurred when he accidentally touched a live wire while charging his phone.

A 16-year-old boy named S Rajesh, a Class 7 student at a private school, tragically lost his life due to electrocution while charging his mobile phone in Jhalli village, located in the Chennaraopet mandal of Warangal district of Telangana, on Saturday (Dec 14). Chennaraopet SI G Rajesh Reddy stated that the boy accidentally touched a live wire while placing his mobile phone on charge at home. He lost consciousness instantly and was quickly taken to the nearest hospital by his family, where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Incidents of mobile phone explosions and short circuits have become increasingly common, resulting in several fatalities. Experts explain that during battery charging, ions flow in one direction, but when the charging plug is removed, electricity flows in both directions. They also highlight that fast charging generates excessive heat and causes lithium to accumulate on the anode, leading to a short circuit.

Since batteries are designed to be charged at a specific voltage, attempting to charge them quickly can increase the risk of accidents. It is essential to follow certain precautions when charging your mobile phone.

Take these precautions when charging a cell phone:

Only original company chargers and batteries should be used.

Do not make calls or play games while charging.

After charging is complete, remove it from the plug.

It is a good idea to remove the phone case while charging.

If you notice that the phone is very hot, stop charging immediately.

Phones should not be charged near flames, gas stoves, or hot heaters.

If your phone falls into water, do not charge it immediately, but wait until the moisture has completely dried out before charging it.

