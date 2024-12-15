India News

Tamil Nadu TASMAC to remain CLOSED on THESE 9 days in 2025

Thiruvalluvar Day

All TASMAC shops in Tamil Nadu will be closed on Wednesday, January 15, Thiruvalluvar Day.

Republic Day

Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu will be closed on Sunday, January 26, for Republic Day.

Vallalar Remembrance Day

TASMAC shops will be closed on Tuesday, February 11, for Thaipoosam (or) Vallalar Ramalinga Adigalar's Day.

Mahavir Jayanti

All TASMAC shops will be closed on Thursday, April 10, for Mahavir Jayanti.

Labor Day

TASMAC shops will be closed on Thursday, May 1, for Labor Day.

Independence Day

Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu will be closed on Friday, August 15, for Independence Day.

Milad un Nabi

All TASMAC shops in Tamil Nadu will be closed on Friday, September 5, for Milad un Nabi.

Gandhi Jayanti

All TASMAC shops will be closed on Thursday, October 2, for Vijayadashami/Gandhi Jayanti.

