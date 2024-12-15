Tamil Nadu TASMAC to remain CLOSED on THESE 9 days in 2025

India News
All TASMAC shops in Tamil Nadu will be closed on Wednesday, January 15, Thiruvalluvar Day.
Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu will be closed on Sunday, January 26, for Republic Day.
TASMAC shops will be closed on Tuesday, February 11, for Thaipoosam (or) Vallalar Ramalinga Adigalar's Day.
All TASMAC shops will be closed on Thursday, April 10, for Mahavir Jayanti.
TASMAC shops will be closed on Thursday, May 1, for Labor Day.
Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu will be closed on Friday, August 15, for Independence Day.
All TASMAC shops in Tamil Nadu will be closed on Friday, September 5, for Milad un Nabi.
All TASMAC shops will be closed on Thursday, October 2, for Vijayadashami/Gandhi Jayanti.
