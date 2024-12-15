BJP uses graphic chart to explain how Sonia Gandhi received Soros funding for anti-India agenda; see post

The BJP has accused Sonia Gandhi of working on an anti-India agenda funded by George Soros. They claim the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from Soros-linked organizations and China.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

The BJP has accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of working on an anti-India agenda funded by American billionaire George Soros. On Sunday, the party posted a thread of posts on X (formerly Twitter) regarding this matter. The BJP used graphic charts to explain how Sonia Gandhi allegedly received funds from Soros.

In its first post, the BJP stated, "The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) is a key vehicle for the Congress party, chaired by Sonia Gandhi. Has it been using foreign funds to push anti-national agendas? In 2007-08, RGF partnered with the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN), an organization that received funds from George Soros's Open Society Institute. Why would a foundation linked to a major Indian political party partner with a foreign organization with such questionable connections?"

Also read: 'LoP traitor of highest order': BJP alleges nexus between George Soros, US-backed OCCRP & Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

HRLN attempted to weaken India's sovereignty

The BJP said, "HRLN has deep ties to Soros and his organizations. It has not shown neutrality regarding India's laws. From campaigning against sedition laws to providing legal aid to illegal Rohingya immigrants, HRLN's activities have weakened India's sovereignty. How can Congress ally with organizations that constantly try to undermine India's sovereignty and national security? What were the real intentions behind the alliance between RGF and HRLN?"

In the third post, the BJP wrote, "In 2018-19, RGF collaborated with the Aman Biradari Trust (ABT), founded by Soros associate Harsh Mander. Mander was involved in drafting the anti-Hindu communal violence bill as a member of Sonia Gandhi's National Advisory Council."

In the fourth post, the BJP stated, "RGF didn't just receive funds from foreign entities. It also received taxpayer money in 1991 during the Congress government, when Manmohan Singh was the Finance Minister. Should Indian taxpayers' money be given to a foundation that promotes a foreign-backed agenda and weakens India's sovereignty?"

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Also Received Donations from China

The BJP said, "RGF also received donations from the Chinese government. How can any political party claiming to be concerned about India's security accept donations from a country that poses a direct threat to our sovereignty? When India's borders were at risk, Congress was willing to take money from those very forces through RGF."

The BJP alleged, "The Nehru-Gandhi family-led Congress party has repeatedly shown that it is willing to do anything for power, including compromising India's security, sovereignty, and national interests. Whether it's surgical strikes, Balakot, or the Galwan Valley clash, Congress's priority has always been to survive at any cost."

Also read: Scripps National Spelling Bee accepts 'womyn' as alternative spelling for 'women', faces massive backlash

For more reliable and latest news
