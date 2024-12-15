AAP releases 38 candidates for Assembly Polls 2025; Arvind Kejriwal to contest from THIS seat

Among the key names announced in this list are Ramesh Pahalwan from Kasturba Nagar and Pooja Baliyan from Uttam Nagar. Pooja Baliyan steps into the electoral race in place of her husband, Naresh Baliyan, the sitting MLA from Uttam Nagar.

First Published Dec 15, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday (December 15) released its fourth and final list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, completing the lineup for all 70 constituencies. This list includes 38 candidates, with party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal set to contest from the New Delhi seat.

Among the key names announced in this list are Ramesh Pahalwan from Kasturba Nagar and Pooja Baliyan from Uttam Nagar. Pooja Baliyan steps into the electoral race in place of her husband, Naresh Baliyan, the sitting MLA from Uttam Nagar.

WB SHOCKER! Kolkata woman beheaded, chopped into 3 pieces for rejecting brother-in-law's advances

Earlier, AAP had released three lists covering 32 candidates, including a solitary name in its third list, Tarun Yadav, who will contest from Najafgarh. Yadav replaces Kailash Gehlot, the former AAP MLA who recently defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking to X, Kejriwal expressed confidence in the party's preparedness for the polls and said, "Today, Aam Aadmi Party announced candidates for all 70 seats. The party is contesting the elections with full confidence and preparation."

He also took a jab at the BJP, accusing it of lacking leadership and direction in the state. "The BJP is missing. They have no CM face, no team, no planning, and no vision for Delhi. Their only slogan and policy is 'Remove Kejriwal.' Ask them what they did in the last five years, and they will reply, 'Gave Kejriwal many abuses,'" he quipped.

Major UPDATE on West Bengal's DA case: Upcoming hearing brings good news

The second list of candidates, announced earlier last week, included prominent names such as Manish Sisodia, contesting from Jangpura, and Mukesh Goel from Adarsh Nagar. The list also featured educator-turned-politician Avadh Ojha from Patparganj and Surender Pal Singh Bittu from Timarpur.

