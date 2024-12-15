Pathanamthitta crash: FIR blames speeding car that killed four of a family as CCTV visuals reveal negligence

A tragic accident in Murinjakallu, Pathanamthitta, claimed four lives from the same family when a speeding car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims. The FIR cites negligence by the car driver as the cause of the accident.

Pathanamthitta crash: FIR blames speeding car that killed four of a family as CCTV visuals reveal negligence watch anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 2:29 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

Pathanamthitta: The FIR states that negligence and careless driving caused the tragic collision between a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims and a car in Murinjakal, Koodal, Pathanamthitta. It attributes the accident to the recklessness of the car's driver. Local residents claim the site is prone to frequent accidents. The victims, identified as Nikhil, Anu, Biju P. George, and Mathai Eapen, were residents of Mallassery. CCTV footage showing the car moments before the collision has surfaced.

Kerala: 4 family members including newlyweds killed after car collides with Sabarimala bus in Pathanamthitta

The tragic accident in Pathanamthitta early this morning around 4:30 am claimed the lives of four members of the same family. The inquest procedures have been completed, and the bodies have been moved to the General Hospital.

The funeral will take place after the arrival of Nikhil’s sister, who is currently abroad. In a heartbreaking detail, Anu and Nikhil had just celebrated their wedding on November 30.

After an eight-year-long relationship, Anu and Nikhil recently tied the knot. They had traveled to Malaysia for their honeymoon and were returning home when tragedy struck. Biju George and Mathai Eapen had gone to the airport to receive them. Mathai Eapen was Nikhil's father, and Biju George was Anu's father. Nikhil, who worked as an engineer in Canada, had arrived in Kerala on November 25 for the wedding.

Satheesh, the driver of the bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims, stated that the accident occurred because the car was speeding. He explained that he slowed down and moved the bus to the side upon seeing the car approaching. However, the car still crashed into the bus.

The bus, traveling at a normal speed, was carrying 19 pilgrims from Hyderabad. Following the incident, the pilgrims resumed their journey in another vehicle.

