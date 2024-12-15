Cow milk vs buffalo milk: Which is better for kids?

Lifestyle
Buffalo milk is richer in fat, protein, and calories, making it ideal for energy needs, while cow milk is lighter and easier to digest for younger children.
Buffalo milk has a higher fat content (7-8%) than cow milk (3-4%), making it creamier but less suitable for children with obesity concerns or digestive issues.
Buffalo milk has more protein and calcium, which supports bone growth and development, but cow milk may be more balanced for daily consumption.
Buffalo milk contains more vitamin A, which is good for skin and eye health, but both milk types are rich in vitamin D, essential for calcium absorption.
Cow milk is easier to digest for children due to its lower fat content and smaller fat globules, reducing the risk of stomach upset or discomfort.
Cow milk has lower cholesterol compared to buffalo milk, making it a better option for children with heart-related concerns or a family history of cholesterol problems.
Buffalo milk has a thicker texture and richer taste, which some children may prefer, but cow milk is often more palatable and preferred by picky eaters.
കാത്സ്യം, ഇരുമ്പ്, പൊട്ടാസ്യം, പ്രോട്ടീന് തുടങ്ങിയവ അടങ്ങിയതാണ് സോയ പാൽ. അതിനാല് ഇവയും ഡയറ്റില് ഉള്പ്പെടുത്താം.
