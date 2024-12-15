Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay's private jet journey triggers fresh rumors and buzz; Read on

Trisha Krishnan, a leading actress for decades, has worked with top Telugu and Tamil cinema heroes. Recent rumors suggest an affair with a married star hero, Thalapathy Vijay, fueled by their trip together on a private jet to Goa for Keerthy Suresh's wedding. Fans are questioning their relationship and expressing concern for Vijay's wife, Sangeetha.

Trisha and Vijay's recent Goa trip for Keerthy Suresh's wedding has sparked rumors about their relationship, fueling speculations among fans and media regarding their bond.

Throughout her career, rumors about Trisha Krishnan's relationships have frequently surfaced, sparking media speculation and curiosity among fans, despite her maintaining a private personal life.

Trisha and Vijay's close friendship stems from their numerous collaborations in films, where their on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by fans and audiences.

Netizens are buzzing with curiosity after Trisha and Vijay were spotted on a private jet trip to Goa, sparking speculations about their relationship and travel plans.

Trisha and Vijay's close personal and professional bond has raised questions, especially amid Vijay's anticipated political entry, leading to increased speculation about their future collaboration.

Latest Videos