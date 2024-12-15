Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay's private jet journey triggers fresh rumors and buzz; Read on

Trisha Krishnan, a leading actress for decades, has worked with top Telugu and Tamil cinema heroes. Recent rumors suggest an affair with a married star hero, Thalapathy Vijay, fueled by their trip together on a private jet to Goa for Keerthy Suresh's wedding. Fans are questioning their relationship and expressing concern for Vijay's wife, Sangeetha.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

Trisha and Vijay's recent Goa trip for Keerthy Suresh's wedding has sparked rumors about their relationship, fueling speculations among fans and media regarding their bond.

article_image2

Throughout her career, rumors about Trisha Krishnan's relationships have frequently surfaced, sparking media speculation and curiosity among fans, despite her maintaining a private personal life.

article_image3

Trisha and Vijay's close friendship stems from their numerous collaborations in films, where their on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by fans and audiences.

article_image4

Netizens are buzzing with curiosity after Trisha and Vijay were spotted on a private jet trip to Goa, sparking speculations about their relationship and travel plans.

article_image5

Trisha and Vijay's close personal and professional bond has raised questions, especially amid Vijay's anticipated political entry, leading to increased speculation about their future collaboration.

