Uttar Pradesh: After 46 years, aarti resumes at sacred Sambhal temple (WATCH)

The temple is located in the Khaggu Sarai area. According to Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, the temple was once known as a place of worship for the Rastogi community. However, it was abandoned following the communal violence, and the area had been encroached upon over the years.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

After 46 years, Uttar Pradehs's Bhasma Shankar Temple in Sambhal witnessed Aarti ceremony, marking a historic moment for the local community. The ancient temple, which houses Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman, had been closed since the 1978 communal riots. The temple, believed to be 400-500 years old, was recently rediscovered during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by Sambhal district officials.

District officials were initially unaware of the temple's existence but stumbled upon it during their efforts to clear public property. Following this discovery, the temple was cleaned and restored ahead of the Aarti. Authorities also ensured the installation of electricity and security measures, including CCTV cameras around the premises.

Acharya Brahm Shukla, who led the Aarti ceremony, explained that the temple was cleaned early in the morning before performing the prayers. He also said they would need a Brahmin caretaker to be appointed, at least temporarily, until the official caretaker was designated. "We will take responsibility for the temple until then," he said.

Sambhal's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Vandana Misra, clarified that the anti-encroachment drive was aimed solely at removing structures built on public land. She confirmed that the temple would be restored to its original structure and that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had been contacted for further assistance. "Police will be deployed near the temple to ensure its security," she added.

District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensiya also revealed the discovery of an ancient well on the temple site. During the anti-encroachment drive, a ramp built over the well was dismantled, revealing the historical structure. Pensiya stated that action would be taken against those who had encroached upon the temple, and it would be returned to the community it rightfully belonged to.

Devotees, like Rajiv Kumar Gupta, expressed their joy over the temple's reopening. Gupta, who had visited the temple years ago, recalled seeing dharamshalas surrounding the temple, but these had since been replaced by houses. "I came to see the temple again after seeing it on TV and WhatsApp. This is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman," he said.

