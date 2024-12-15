Lifestyle

Mulberry to Apricot: 7 fruits with highest iron content

Fruits rich in iron are essential for maintaining healthy blood and energy levels. THESE 7 fruits are high in iron content. Check the full list

Dates

Dates are an excellent source of iron, providing around 1 mg of iron per 100 g. They are also packed with fiber and natural sugars, making them a healthy energy-boosting snack

Prunes

Prunes, or dried plums, offer about 0.9 mg of iron per 100 g. Their high vitamin C content aids in iron absorption, making them a superb choice for improving hemoglobin levels

Mulberries

Mulberries contain around 1.9 mg of iron per 100 g. These berries are not only rich in iron but also packed with antioxidants, promoting overall health and vitality

Dried Apricots

Dried apricots deliver approximately 2.7 mg of iron per 100 g. They are also a good source of potassium, making them ideal for boosting both heart health and energy levels

Raisins

Raisins contain about 1.6 mg of iron per 100 g. These sweet treats are easy to incorporate into your diet and also provide a healthy dose of potassium and fiber

Pomegranates

Pomegranates are a powerhouse of nutrients, offering about 0.3 mg of iron per 100 g. They also help improve blood circulation and provide vitamins crucial for energy production

Figs

Figs, especially dried ones, provide up to 2.03 mg of iron per 100 g. Rich in fiber and essential minerals, they are a wholesome addition to an iron-rich diet

