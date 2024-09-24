Tamil Nadu: SP Balasubrahmanyam's son pushes for Kamdar Nagar renaming as tribute to his father

In a heartfelt tribute to his father's enduring legacy, SPB Charan, Balasubrahmanyam's son, has requested a significant honor: the renaming of Kamdar Nagar in Chennai to "SP Balasubrahmanyam Nagar."

SP Balasubrahmanyam, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, is celebrated for his extraordinary contributions to music, having sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, earning him a Guinness World Record. He was the only singer to receive six National Awards for Music and won numerous accolades, including 25 Nandi Awards from the Andhra Pradesh government and six Filmfare Awards.

Born on June 4, 1946, Balasubrahmanyam's illustrious career spanned nearly 54 years, during which he acted in 45 films and provided dubbing for leading actors in over 100 movies. His artistic journey began in 1966 with a Telugu film, and he made significant contributions to Kannada cinema, notably setting the record for recording 21 songs in just 12 hours. He passed away on September 25, 2020, at the age of 74, due to COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai.

Gujarat HORROR! Principal kills 6-year-old girl for resisting rape, dumps body behind school; arrested

In a heartfelt tribute to his father's enduring legacy, SPB Charan, Balasubrahmanyam's son, has requested a significant honor: the renaming of Kamdar Nagar in Chennai to "SP Balasubrahmanyam Nagar." Charan addressed his appeal to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, stressing the profound impact his father had on the Tamil community through his music.

"In memory of Mr. SP Balasubrahmanyam, who captured the hearts of the Tamil people for a long time and earned their unwavering love, I request you to rename Kamdar Nagar, where he lived until his last breath," Charan wrote, suggesting the renaming of either the entire area or the specific street where the music legend resided.

This initiative to rename Kamdar Nagar reflects the deep affection and respect the community holds for Balasubrahmanyam, whose voice continues to resonate across generations.

'Respect Constitution, resign': BJP urges CM Siddaramaiah as HC orders prima facie into MUDA land scam case

Latest Videos