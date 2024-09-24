Gujarat HORROR! Principal kills 6-year-old girl for resisting rape, dumps body behind school; arrested

Senior police officer Rajdeep Singh Jhala confirmed the incident, saying that the child's body was found at the school on Thursday evening, causing panic in the area. A post-mortem revealed the cause of death as suffocation. The police registered a case and launched an investigation, forming 10 teams to probe the matter.

In a horrifying case from Gujarat's Dahod district, the principal of a school has been arrested for allegedly choking a six-year-old girl to death after she resisted his attempts to sexually assault her. The accused is identified as 55-year-old Govind Natt and reportedly dumped her body on the school premises and placed her school bag and shoes near her classroom in an attempt to cover up the crime.

Senior police officer Rajdeep Singh Jhala confirmed the incident, saying that the child's body was found at the school on Thursday evening, causing panic in the area. A post-mortem revealed the cause of death as suffocation. The police registered a case and launched an investigation, forming 10 teams to probe the matter.

The girl's mother told authorities that her daughter regularly went to school with the principal, Govind Natt. On the day of the incident, Natt had picked her up from home, but the child never made it to her classroom, according to both students and teachers.

Initially, Natt claimed that he had dropped the girl at school and left for work. However, police grew suspicious after analyzing his phone's location data, which showed he arrived late to the school. Under further questioning, Natt confessed to trying to sexually assault the girl on the way to school. When she resisted and began to scream, he choked her to silence her.

Natt reportedly kept the girl's body in his car throughout the day before dumping it behind the school building in the evening. He then placed her belongings near the classroom to mislead authorities.

The principal faces serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Reacting to the incident, Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor condemned the crime, calling it a "shameful incident for society." He added, "We have been following this for three days and ensured the police got to the bottom of it. The principal has been arrested, and we will take measures to prevent such heinous acts in the future."

