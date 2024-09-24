Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Respect Constitution, resign': BJP urges CM Siddaramaiah as HC orders prima facie into MUDA land scam case

    The Karnataka High Court, led by Justice Nagaprasanna, dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition against prosecution in the MUDA land scam. Following the ruling, Siddaramaiah plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, while the BJP criticized him and called for his resignation over the allegations.

    Karnataka BJP tweet asks CM Siddaramaiah to resign after High Court allows prosecution in MUDA land scam vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    A bench led by Justice Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, challenging the prosecution permission granted by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in the ongoing MUDA land scam case. This ruling allows the legal proceedings against Siddaramaiah to move forward in the lower court.

    The case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah originated from complaints filed by private individuals, alleging that he improperly transferred certain properties. In response to these complaints, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot approved the prosecution. Siddaramaiah subsequently sought intervention from the High Court to prevent the legal proceedings. However, the court, led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, denied his request, emphasizing the necessity of a prima facie investigation into the allegations.

    Karnataka HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea, orders prime facie into MUDA land scam case

    In response to the High Court's decision, Siddaramaiah announced plans to appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court, stating that he will determine his legal strategy once the complete details of the judgment are received.

    The ruling has sparked criticism from the state BJP, which questioned Siddaramaiah's integrity and called for his resignation. A tweet from BJP Karnataka stated, “If he has any respect for the constitution, he should step down from his position as Chief Minister.”

    Prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam: Are rivals eyeing on CM's chair?

    The BJP's statement continued, highlighting, "It is a victory for the truth that the High Court has permitted the prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah, who is accused of illegally seizing land that rightfully belonged to Dalits and using it for his benefit. Congress leaders have engaged in low-level politics to distract from their corruption, but the court has reaffirmed that corruption has no place in our nation."

    In another tweet, the BJP further condemned Siddaramaiah, asserting, “The Chief Minister has taken advantage of the poor and lacks the moral authority to remain in office. He should resign and face the investigation. The web of lies he has created is unravelling, and he must now respectfully step down.”

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru auto driver swaps office chair with seat Netizens react humorously vkp

    B'luru auto driver swaps office chair with seat; Netizens say, 'Must be fired from startup, took his chair'

    Karnataka High Court reject CM Siddaramaiah plea orders prosecution into MUDA land scam case vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea, orders prime facie into MUDA land scam case

    Mysore Dasara 2024 Govt bans making reels taking photos with Jamboo savari elephants vkp

    Mysore Dasara 2024: Govt bans making reels, taking photos with Jamboo savari elephants

    Bengaluru CCB police seize MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian man and girlfriend vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB police seize MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian man and girlfriend

    DL will be cancelled if caught drunk driving says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    ‘DL will be cancelled if caught drunk driving’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Embrace Tradition: Gorgeous red saree inspirations for Navaratri 2024 NTI

    Embrace Tradition: Gorgeous red saree inspirations for Navaratri 2024

    Laapataa Ladies: 4 Life lessons to learn from the Oscar-nominated film NTI

    Laapataa Ladies: 4 Life lessons to learn from the Oscar-nominated film

    football Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery scr

    Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery

    Alan Walker spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of India tour; set to perform in 10 cities [WATCH] ATG

    Alan Walker spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of India tour; set to perform in 10 cities [WATCH]

    Samantha to Nayanthara: Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses of 2024 gcw

    Samantha to Nayanthara: Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses of 2024

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon