'Respect Constitution, resign': BJP urges CM Siddaramaiah as HC orders prima facie into MUDA land scam case

A bench led by Justice Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, challenging the prosecution permission granted by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in the ongoing MUDA land scam case. This ruling allows the legal proceedings against Siddaramaiah to move forward in the lower court.

The case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah originated from complaints filed by private individuals, alleging that he improperly transferred certain properties. In response to these complaints, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot approved the prosecution. Siddaramaiah subsequently sought intervention from the High Court to prevent the legal proceedings. However, the court, led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, denied his request, emphasizing the necessity of a prima facie investigation into the allegations.



In response to the High Court's decision, Siddaramaiah announced plans to appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court, stating that he will determine his legal strategy once the complete details of the judgment are received.

The ruling has sparked criticism from the state BJP, which questioned Siddaramaiah's integrity and called for his resignation. A tweet from BJP Karnataka stated, “If he has any respect for the constitution, he should step down from his position as Chief Minister.”



The BJP's statement continued, highlighting, "It is a victory for the truth that the High Court has permitted the prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah, who is accused of illegally seizing land that rightfully belonged to Dalits and using it for his benefit. Congress leaders have engaged in low-level politics to distract from their corruption, but the court has reaffirmed that corruption has no place in our nation."

In another tweet, the BJP further condemned Siddaramaiah, asserting, “The Chief Minister has taken advantage of the poor and lacks the moral authority to remain in office. He should resign and face the investigation. The web of lies he has created is unravelling, and he must now respectfully step down.”

