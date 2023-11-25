Tamil Nadu rains: Schools in Chennai, other areas shut due to heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in at least 12 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai on Saturday. A similar forecast has been made for Puducherry and Karaikal as well.

Heavy rain battered several districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more downpours in at least 12 districts during the day. Authorities have declared a holiday in all schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram.

A number of the southern state's areas experienced waterlogging due to overnight rain, and early in the morning, thunderstorms and lightning were seen. Over the past few days, Tamil Nadu has seen nonstop rain, resulting in mudslides and landslides.

Moderate rain with thunderstorms happened at one or two places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram districts and the coastal areas of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry area, the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

Also Read | Tiger’s fatal demise in Bandipur after fight with wild animals, allegations of forest officers' negligence

According to PTI, which cited Deputy Director General, RMC, S. Balachandran, a low pressure region is predicted to form over the South Andaman Sea and its surroundings on November 26. It is then anticipated to travel west-northwestward and deepen into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 27.

The Met Department has also issued a rain, thunderstorm, and lightning prediction for a number of districts in Karaikal and Puducherry. The IMD bulletin said that a trough of easterlies runs from the Maldives to the north coast of Maharashtra at lower trophospheric levels, which has triggered the weather forecast in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep.

Also Read | Rajasthan Election 2023: Ashok Gehlot releases 'Kyuki Dil hai Rajasthani' teaser on voting day (WATCH)

More than 10 landslides and mudslides have occurred on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam and Kotagiri-Mettupalayam highways as a result of the heavy rain, disrupting everyday commutes and endangering the safety of locals.

On November 26 and 27, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are predicted in one or two parts of Kerala in addition to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.