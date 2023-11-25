Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil Nadu rains: Schools in Chennai, other areas shut due to heavy rainfall

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in at least 12 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai on Saturday. A similar forecast has been made for Puducherry and Karaikal as well.

    Tamil Nadu rains Schools in Chennai other areas shut due to heavy rainfall gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Heavy rain battered several districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more downpours in at least 12 districts during the day. Authorities have declared a holiday in all schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram.

    A number of the southern state's areas experienced waterlogging due to overnight rain, and early in the morning, thunderstorms and lightning were seen. Over the past few days, Tamil Nadu has seen nonstop rain, resulting in mudslides and landslides.

    Moderate rain with thunderstorms happened at one or two places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram districts and the coastal areas of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry area, the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

    Also Read | Tiger’s fatal demise in Bandipur after fight with wild animals, allegations of forest officers' negligence

    According to PTI, which cited Deputy Director General, RMC, S. Balachandran, a low pressure region is predicted to form over the South Andaman Sea and its surroundings on November 26. It is then anticipated to travel west-northwestward and deepen into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 27.

    The Met Department has also issued a rain, thunderstorm, and lightning prediction for a number of districts in Karaikal and Puducherry. The IMD bulletin said that a trough of easterlies runs from the Maldives to the north coast of Maharashtra at lower trophospheric levels, which has triggered the weather forecast in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep.

    Also Read | Rajasthan Election 2023: Ashok Gehlot releases 'Kyuki Dil hai Rajasthani' teaser on voting day (WATCH)

    More than 10 landslides and mudslides have occurred on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam and Kotagiri-Mettupalayam highways as a result of the heavy rain, disrupting everyday commutes and endangering the safety of locals.

    On November 26 and 27, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are predicted in one or two parts of Kerala in addition to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi takes flight in homegrown Tejas fighter in Bengaluru

    BREAKING: PM Modi takes flight in homegrown Tejas fighter in Bengaluru

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 25 November 2023: Who will win the Rs 1 crore prize

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 25 November 2023: Who will win the Rs 1 crore prize

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-629 November 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-629 November 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Tiger's fatal demise in Bandipur after fight with wild animals, allegations of forest officers' negligence vkp

    Tiger’s fatal demise in Bandipur after fight with wild animals, allegations of forest officers' negligence

    Rajasthan Election 2023 Ashok Gehlot releases Kyuki Dil hai Rajasthani teaser on voting day WATCH gcw

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Ashok Gehlot releases 'Kyuki Dil hai Rajasthani' teaser on voting day (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi takes flight in homegrown Tejas fighter in Bengaluru

    BREAKING: PM Modi takes flight in homegrown Tejas fighter in Bengaluru

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 25 November 2023: Who will win the Rs 1 crore prize

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 25 November 2023: Who will win the Rs 1 crore prize

    Amitabh Bachchan gifts 50 crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Bachchan SHG

    Amitabh Bachchan gifts 50 crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Bachchan

    Naga Chaitanya's 'Dhootha' trailer: 5 scenes that grabbed attention RKK

    Naga Chaitanya’s 'Dhootha' trailer: 5 scenes that grabbed attention

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-629 November 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-629 November 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon