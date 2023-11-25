Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tiger’s fatal demise in Bandipur after fight with wild animals, allegations of forest officers' negligence

    A sedated male tiger found injured in Bandipur Tiger Reserve passed away despite forest officials' arrival, sparking criticism over delays in treatment and decision-making. The tiger, discovered by farmers, suffered injuries and died later. Allegations of negligence surfaced, urging an investigation into the incident.

    A male tiger was discovered in a sedated state on a farm within the Maddur Zone of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Friday morning but sadly passed away later in the evening. Farmers in the vicinity of Dodda Kariyaya's land near D Line of Maddur Colony reported the sighting of a live tiger to the Maddur Forest Department early Friday morning.

    Upon receiving the information, Gundlupet Assistant Conservator of Forests G. Ravindra and Zonal Forest Officer B. M. Mallesh rushed to the location. Upon noticing the tiger lying down, Bandipur Forest Department veterinarian Dr. Mirza Waseem was summoned.

    Karnataka: Leopard sightings in Chamarajanagar spark fear among villagers

    ACF G. Ravindra stated that the 3-year-old male tiger, initially restless on Friday morning, had sustained injuries on its head and body, likely due to a confrontation with a wild animal in the forest. Post the autopsy of the deceased tiger, further steps will be taken in accordance with the guidelines set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

    Leopard shot dead in Bengaluru: What does Wildlife Protection Act 1972 say?

    Delayed arrival of officials

    Farmers reported to the forest department about the tiger's presence on Dodda Kariyayya's land in Maddur Colony under the Maddur Zone on Friday morning. However, Bandipur Forest Conservator and Field Director Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar arrived at the rescue site only at 3.33 pm on Friday.
    It is alleged that the Gundlupet ACF, RFO, and the veterinarian lacked the authority to make a decision on whether to capture or treat the tiger sighted earlier in the day. Allegations were made that Dr P. Ramesh Kumar, the Forest Conservator and Field Director of Bandipur, waited for a decision regarding the tiger's fate from 8 am to 3.33 pm despite the animal's suffering, with life hanging in the balance.

    Criticism over delayed arrival

    Environmentalists like Joseph Hoover have pointed fingers at the negligence of the forest authorities, highlighting that despite a meeting of field directors in Bandipur, the tiger should have been prioritized over the gathering. In conversation with Kannada Prabha, Bandipur CF Dr Ramesh Kumar urged the state government to investigate the tiger's demise, suspecting negligence as the cause.

