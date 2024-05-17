Lifestyle

Stonehenge to Altamira: 7 most famous pre-historic sites in the World

Unearth the mysteries of our past at iconic prehistoric sites like Stonehenge, Lascaux Cave, and Göbekli Tepe. Explore humanity's ancient heritage

Stonehenge (England)

Perhaps the most iconic prehistoric monument, Stonehenge is a ring of standing stones in Wiltshire, England, believed to have been constructed between 3000 BCE and 2000 BCE

Lascaux Cave (France)

Known for its Paleolithic cave paintings, Lascaux Cave in southwestern France contains some of the most well-preserved examples of prehistoric art, dating back around 17,000 years

Chauvet Cave (France)

Another cave in France renowned for its Paleolithic cave paintings, Chauvet Cave's art dates back even further, to around 30,000 years ago

Altamira Cave (Spain)

Famous for its Upper Paleolithic cave paintings of wild mammals and human hands, Altamira Cave in northern Spain is often referred to as the Sistine Chapel of Prehistoric Art

Catalhoyuk (Turkey)

Catalhoyuk is one of the oldest and largest Neolithic settlements discovered to date, dating back to around 7500 BCE. It offers valuable insights into early settled human life

Göbekli Tepe (Turkey)

This archaeological site in southeastern Turkey dates back to around 9600 BCE, making it one of the oldest known human-made religious structures

Megalithic Temples of Malta

These prehistoric temples on the Mediterranean island of Malta are some of the oldest freestanding structures in the world, dating back to around 3600 BCE

