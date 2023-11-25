Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Ashok Gehlot releases 'Kyuki Dil hai Rajasthani' teaser on voting day (WATCH)

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot released a teaser titled 'Dil hai Rajasthani' on social media. Polling began Saturday morning for the 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan where the BJP is going all out to wrest power from the Congress.

    Rajasthan Election 2023 Ashok Gehlot releases Kyuki Dil hai Rajasthani teaser on voting day WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    As the desert state went to polls on Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot released a teaser titled 'Dil hai Rajasthani'. In an attempt to break the state's anti-incumbency trend, the BJP is putting everything on the line to unseat the Congress in the 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan, where voting got underway on Saturday morning.

    Leaving no stone unturned, the Gehlot government released the teaser showcasing the CM's election rallies and the love of the people showcased upon him. The video also had hashtags "#Congress_is_not_a_storm_but_tsunami", "#Congress_again". 

    Ashok Gehlot has made it clear that the Congress would once again form the state's administration and that there is no anti-incumbency sentiment. He said the BJP leaders who came from outside, including the prime minister and the Union home minister, tried to instigate people. 

    Also Read | 'Siddaramaiah wants to implement Shariat law in Karnataka...' NCPCR chief reacts after being booked (WATCH)

    “The public has understood. It appears that the Congress government will come again,” he told PTI in Jodhpur. “We made good laws for the welfare of gig workers and on right to health and brought schemes for people and gave guarantees,” he said.

    Regarding the contentious "red diary" topic, he stated that BJP leaders are disappointed that, despite engaging in horse-trading, they were unable to overthrow his government. “They are bringing down elected governments through horse-trading. The method they have adopted is a matter of concern for democracy. We tried our best in Rajasthan and did not let the government fall. The public was with us,” Gehlot said.

    Polling began Saturday morning for the 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan out of the 200 seats. Election in Karanpur of Sriganganagar district was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

    Also Read | On Deepfake issue, Centre gives 7 days to social media platforms to comply with IT rules

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: 2024 to offer Nine long weekends along with 25 public holidays vkp

    Karnataka: 2024 to offer Nine long weekends along with 25 public holidays

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Rescue operation on halt again likely to go ahead with manual drilling gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation on halt again; likely to go ahead with manual drilling

    Explained Why Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi shut down and who remains in the building now?

    Explained: Why Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi shut down and who remains in the building now?

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Polling day, Rajasthan election updates and voting percentage

    Rajasthan Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: 9.77 per cent votes cast in first 2 hours

    Siddaramaiah wants to implement Shariat law in Karnataka NCPCR chief reacts after being booked

    'Siddaramaiah wants to implement Shariat law in Karnataka...' NCPCR chief reacts after being booked (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: 2024 to offer Nine long weekends along with 25 public holidays vkp

    Karnataka: 2024 to offer Nine long weekends along with 25 public holidays

    Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested by Beverly Hills police for THIS reason RKK

    Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested by Beverly Hills police for THIS reason

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Rescue operation on halt again likely to go ahead with manual drilling gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation on halt again; likely to go ahead with manual drilling

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confronts Anurag Dobhal over his 'income source' remark; says "I don't want to..." SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confronts Anurag Dobhal over his 'income source' remark; says "I don't want to..."

    From Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Dr Krishna Ella... Experts share their 'Insight' on the 'DNA of Success'

    From Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Dr Krishna Ella... Experts share their 'Insight' on the 'DNA of Success'

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon