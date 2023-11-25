Rajasthan Election 2023: Ashok Gehlot releases 'Kyuki Dil hai Rajasthani' teaser on voting day (WATCH)

Rajasthan Election 2023: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot released a teaser titled 'Dil hai Rajasthani' on social media. Polling began Saturday morning for the 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan where the BJP is going all out to wrest power from the Congress.

Leaving no stone unturned, the Gehlot government released the teaser showcasing the CM's election rallies and the love of the people showcased upon him. The video also had hashtags "#Congress_is_not_a_storm_but_tsunami", "#Congress_again".

Ashok Gehlot has made it clear that the Congress would once again form the state's administration and that there is no anti-incumbency sentiment. He said the BJP leaders who came from outside, including the prime minister and the Union home minister, tried to instigate people.

“The public has understood. It appears that the Congress government will come again,” he told PTI in Jodhpur. “We made good laws for the welfare of gig workers and on right to health and brought schemes for people and gave guarantees,” he said.

Regarding the contentious "red diary" topic, he stated that BJP leaders are disappointed that, despite engaging in horse-trading, they were unable to overthrow his government. “They are bringing down elected governments through horse-trading. The method they have adopted is a matter of concern for democracy. We tried our best in Rajasthan and did not let the government fall. The public was with us,” Gehlot said.

Polling began Saturday morning for the 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan out of the 200 seats. Election in Karanpur of Sriganganagar district was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

