Delhi-bound Air India flight collides with luggage tractor at Pune airport, leaves over 200 passengers strande

It is reportedly said that the collision caused damage to one of the aircraft's wings and a tyre. The incident occurred as the Air India AI-858 flight, carrying around 180 passengers, was preparing for departure from Pune at 4 PM. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board were reported safe.

In what comes as a recent development, an Delhi-bound Air India flight with approximately 200 passengers were left stranded at Pune Airport after it collided with a luggage tractor while taxiing towards the runway.

It is reportedly said that the collision caused damage to one of the aircraft's wings and a tyre. The incident occurred as the Air India AI-858 flight, carrying around 180 passengers, was preparing for departure from Pune at 4 PM. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board were reported safe.

Chaos in Bihar: School set ablaze by angry crowd after student's body found on premises

"The aircraft suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear," an airport official said. Due to the damage, the flight was delayed, and passengers were deplaned.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated an inquiry into the incident. A replacement aircraft eventually departed with the passengers at 9:56 PM, but several passengers missed their onward connections.

"Several times we've had to walk from the tarmac to the terminal amid the movement of tractors and other vehicles, posing safety risks," one passenger noted.

This incident follows another mishap last Friday, when a ladder belonging to IndiGo collided with a chartered aircraft carrying Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during his election campaign in Pune.

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Here's how Bhavesh Bhinde, owner of Ego Media, evaded police for three days

The collision, exacerbated by unseasonal heavy rain and gusty winds, caused extensive damage to the aircraft, grounding it due to the risk of further damage amid low visibility.

Latest Videos