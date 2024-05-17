Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi-bound Air India flight collides with luggage tractor at Pune airport, leaves over 200 passengers strande

    It is reportedly said that the collision caused damage to one of the aircraft's wings and a tyre. The incident occurred as the Air India AI-858 flight, carrying around 180 passengers, was preparing for departure from Pune at 4 PM. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board were reported safe.

    Delhi bound Air India flight collides with luggage tractor at Pune airport, leaves over 200 passengers stranded AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    In what comes as a recent development, an Delhi-bound Air India flight with approximately 200 passengers were left stranded at Pune Airport after it collided with a luggage tractor while taxiing towards the runway.

    It is reportedly said that the collision caused damage to one of the aircraft's wings and a tyre. The incident occurred as the Air India AI-858 flight, carrying around 180 passengers, was preparing for departure from Pune at 4 PM. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board were reported safe.

    Chaos in Bihar: School set ablaze by angry crowd after student's body found on premises

    "The aircraft suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear," an airport official said. Due to the damage, the flight was delayed, and passengers were deplaned.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated an inquiry into the incident. A replacement aircraft eventually departed with the passengers at 9:56 PM, but several passengers missed their onward connections.

    "Several times we've had to walk from the tarmac to the terminal amid the movement of tractors and other vehicles, posing safety risks," one passenger noted.

    This incident follows another mishap last Friday, when a ladder belonging to IndiGo collided with a chartered aircraft carrying Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during his election campaign in Pune.

    Mumbai hoarding collapse: Here's how Bhavesh Bhinde, owner of Ego Media, evaded police for three days

    The collision, exacerbated by unseasonal heavy rain and gusty winds, caused extensive damage to the aircraft, grounding it due to the risk of further damage amid low visibility.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days vkp

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision anr

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-380 May 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-380 May 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Government in crisis as Rs 9000 Cr required for benefits to 16000 retiring employees this year anr

    Kerala: Government in crisis as Rs 9,000 cr required for benefits to 16,000 retiring employees this year

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Uproar after AAP MP struggles to walk after returning from medical test (WATCH) snt

    Swati Maliwal assault case: Outrage ensues AAP MP struggles to walk after returning from medical test (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    football Brazil declared host of 2027 Women's World Cup by FIFA; celebrations erupts at FIFA Congress (WATCH) snt

    Brazil declared host of 2027 Women's World Cup by FIFA; celebrations erupts at FIFA Congress (WATCH)

    Midnight Sun! 7 places where the sun NEVER sets ATG EAI

    Midnight Sun! 7 places where the sun NEVER sets

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days vkp

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision anr

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision

    UN upgrades India's 2024 GDP growth projection to 6.9% from 6.2%; WATCH global economic prospects snt

    UN upgrades India's 2024 GDP growth projection to 6.9% from 6.2%; WATCH global economic prospects

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon