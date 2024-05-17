Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision

The Kerala government plans to conduct ward delimitation ahead of the 2025 local self-government elections. The proposal involves dividing wards based on the 2011 census data, with one additional ward to be added to all local bodies.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is preparing to conduct ward delimitation ahead of the 2025 local self-government elections. The proposal aims to establish wards based on the local population within government bodies. There are discussions about convening a special cabinet meeting on May 20 to consider implementing this through an ordinance. At the same time, a regular assembly session is set for May 22.

The opposition has raised concerns over the government's decision to issue an ordinance for increasing the number of local wards without prior discussion. They argue that while dividing wards based on population is essential, the government's unilateral decision-making process is problematic.

The government has resolved to divide wards according to the 2011 census data, with the addition of one ward in all local bodies. A special cabinet meeting is scheduled for Monday (May 20) to pass an ordinance for this ward division. However, the Opposition alleged a lack of discussion even when the draft was ready for legislation. The UDF has accused the ruling LDF of failing to consult with the opposition before making this significant decision. Recent ward division proceedings have been politically contentious.

Currently, gram panchayats adhere to a ratio of one ward per 1000 people, with smaller panchayats having a minimum of 13 wards and larger ones having 23. Following the delimitation process, this ratio is expected to increase to 14 wards for smaller panchayats and 24 wards for larger ones.

Across the state, there are currently 15,962 wards in 941 gram panchayats. Additionally, there are 3,078 wards in 87 municipalities and 414 wards in six corporations. Currently, there are a total of 21,865 people's representatives serving in 1,200 local self-government bodies. Following the delimitation process, there will be an additional 1,200 local representatives.

