Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Traumatised, but finally filed complaint': NCW chief on Swati Maliwal's assault (WATCH)

    "She is an MP who has always been taking up the issues of women. I told her that I was with her, and you come out and complain. After thinking for a long time, she filed a complaint," the NCW chief said.

    Traumatised but finally filed complaint': NCW chief on Swati Maliwal's assault AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma on Friday (May 17) addressed the media regarding the assault case involving AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's response to the incident.

    In reference to the assault, Sharma said, "We took suo moto when we saw this on social media. I was closely watching everything and I requested her to come out and file a complaint. I think she was traumatised because no one could expect that she would be beaten like this at their leader's residence. She is an MP who has always been taking up the issues of women. I told her that I was with her, and you come out and complain. After thinking for a long time, she filed a complaint."

    Delhi-bound Air India flight collides with luggage tractor at Pune airport, leaves over 200 passengers stranded

    Sharma further commented on CM Kejriwal's stance and said, "I think Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is showing that 'I don't care for anything, I don't care about whatever you are thinking'. I think this is an indication that he is taking him (Bibhav) with himself. He is not taking the side of a woman but he is taking the side of the perpetrator. If all of this was in the knowledge of CM, then a big question arises on him."

    Regarding whether the Delhi CM is protecting Bibhav, Sharma said, "I think he (Arvind Kejriwal) has chosen his side. He does not want to be on Maliwal's side. He believes in Bibhav more than Swati Maliwal."

    Chaos in Bihar: School set ablaze by angry crowd after student's body found on premises

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today May 17 2024; Check anr

    Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts today; Check

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul flees to Germany; Interpol issues Blue Corner notice anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul flees to Germany; Interpol issues Blue Corner notice

    Delhi bound Air India flight collides with luggage tractor at Pune airport, leaves over 200 passengers stranded AJR

    Delhi-bound Air India flight collides with luggage tractor at Pune airport; over 200 passengers stranded

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days vkp

    IMD warns of floods in Karnataka; Heavy rainfall expected in South India for 5 days

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision anr

    Kerala: Govt mulls to conduct ward delimitation before local body polls; Opposition slams unilateral decision

    Recent Stories

    THESE Malayalam iconic films gear up for re-release; Check anr

    THESE Malayalam iconic films gear up for re-release; Check

    IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy stadium's drainage system wows fans ahead of RCB vs CSK clash amid rain threat (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy stadium's drainage system wows fans ahead of RCB vs CSK clash amid rain threat (WATCH)

    7 tips to get rid of bad smell from your bathroom gcw eai

    7 tips to get rid of bad smell from your bathroom

    'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' REVIEW: SS Rajamouli unfolds secrets, mysteries striking a deep chord with the saga RKK

    Baahubali: Crown of Blood REVIEW: SS Rajamouli unfolds secrets, mysteries striking a deep chord with the saga

    Berries to Avocado: 7 fruits that help to grow thick hair ATG EAI

    Berries to Avocado: 7 fruits that help to grow thick hair

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon