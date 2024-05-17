Did you know Apple stopped fraud transactions worth Rs 15,000 crore in 2023?

The company mentioned this team is able to review 132,500 apps every week, and the total count of apps vetted was 6.9 million in 2023. Having a mix of human and tech screening of these apps seem to have helped Apple act on millions of apps with intent to harm its customers.

Apple has a very strict Apps Store policy that can be hard to circumvent for bad actors and the company has now shared details about its actions against such apps. Apple claims to have banned over 1.5 million software submissions in the software Store that violated its laws and guidelines. In fact, between 2020 and 2023, Apple prevented more than 14 million stolen credit cards from being used to pay for applications.

Apple claims to have established a staff that monitors and investigates any potential fraudulent behaviour, as well as using innovative technologies to eliminate and stop these bad actors before they cause a major problem, making the App Store more trusted and safe for consumers. It has a staff of 500 people that evaluate all apps from across the world before they are approved for publication on the App Store.

The business stated that this staff can assess 132,500 applications every week, with a total of 6.9 million apps validated by 2023. Having a mix of human and tech screening of these applications seemed to have helped Apple act on millions of apps with intent to damage company.

These initiatives have assisted Apple in preventing fraudulent transactions of $1.8 billion (about Rs 15,000 crore) in 2023, as well as removing accounts of 374 million developers who participated in criminal activities.

More crucially, the organisation handled around 152 million ratings and evaluations of apps on the App Store due to potential linkages to fraudulent and unlawful developers hosting their programmes for customers.

Apple is not the only company focusing on fraudulent applications and payments. Google has also detailed its attempts to combat fraudulent lending applications, which have caused havoc in nations such as India in recent years. Google’s Play Protect measures have been questioned because you see reports about malicious apps existing in the Play Store but it is surely working towards making Android safer as well.

