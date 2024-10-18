Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to rethink holding Hindi-oriented events in non-Hindi states

    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged PM Modi to reconsider hosting Hindi-oriented events in non-Hindi speaking states, citing potential strain on regional relationships.

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to rethink holding Hindi-oriented events in in non-Hindi states dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 5:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 5:24 PM IST

    New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the Centre's decision to host Hindi-oriented events in non-Hindi speaking states, arguing that such initiatives could potentially strain relationships between regions with distinct linguistic identities.

    Also Read: Relief for Sadhguru as SC quashes case against Isha Foundation in Madras HC

    Stalin emphasized the importance of recognizing and celebrating India's rich linguistic diversity, suggesting that local language celebrations in each state should be given equal prominence if the Centre still wishes to proceed with these events. This approach, he believes, would foster better relationships among all communities.

    “If the Union government wishes to proceed with these events, I suggest that local language celebrations in each state be given equal prominence,” Stalin stated.

    Stalin's letter was prompted by the decision to combine the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan with Hindi month celebrations. 

    He further proposed that the Centre should organize special events to honor all classical languages recognized by the government within their respective states, asserting that "this approach could foster better relationships among all communities."

    Also Read: AAP's Satyendar Jain gets bail in money laundering case 2 years after ED arrest, court cites 'delay in trial'

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Say I love you, used to ask for kiss': Bihar teacher arrested for molesting minor students at school (WATCH) shk

    'Say I love you, used to ask for kiss': Bihar teacher arrested for molesting minor students at school (WATCH)

    Yogi govt set to host drone show during Deepotsav in Ayodhya, 500 drones will illuminate the skies dmn

    Yogi govt set to host drone show during Deepotsav in Ayodhya, 500 drones will illuminate the skies

    Kerala: PP Divya seeks anticipatory bail in abetment of suicide case linked to death of ADM Naveen Babu dmn

    Kerala: PP Divya seeks anticipatory bail in abetment of suicide case linked to death of ADM Naveen Babu

    Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 spectacular 500 drone show to dazzle devotees gcw

    Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2024: Spectacular 500-drone show to dazzle devotees

    Vodafone Idea to launch 5G services soon; Is your city in the first rollout? gcw

    Vodafone Idea to launch 5G services soon; Is your city in the first rollout?

    Recent Stories

    Sambar health benefits: Can it help reduce cancer risk? dmn

    Sambar health benefits: Can it help reduce cancer risk?

    Creative ways to decorate your thali for Karwa Chauth 2024 NTI

    Creative ways to decorate your thali for Karwa Chauth 2024

    Health benefits of nutmeg for men RTM

    Health benefits of nutmeg for men

    Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep dmn

    Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH) snt

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon