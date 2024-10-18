Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to rethink holding Hindi-oriented events in non-Hindi states

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the Centre's decision to host Hindi-oriented events in non-Hindi speaking states, arguing that such initiatives could potentially strain relationships between regions with distinct linguistic identities.

Stalin emphasized the importance of recognizing and celebrating India's rich linguistic diversity, suggesting that local language celebrations in each state should be given equal prominence if the Centre still wishes to proceed with these events. This approach, he believes, would foster better relationships among all communities.

“If the Union government wishes to proceed with these events, I suggest that local language celebrations in each state be given equal prominence,” Stalin stated.

Stalin's letter was prompted by the decision to combine the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan with Hindi month celebrations.

He further proposed that the Centre should organize special events to honor all classical languages recognized by the government within their respective states, asserting that "this approach could foster better relationships among all communities."

