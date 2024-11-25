What is IMEI number? How to find it on Android or iPhone

Your mobile phone's IMEI number is an international identification number for mobile phones. This unique number is, in many cases, a way to find a lost cell phone.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 4:08 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 4:08 PM IST

How to find out IMEI Number

The IMEI is your mobile phone's unique international ID, essential for tracking lost devices and ensuring security and identification.

article_image2

What is IMEI Number?

While we may not use it daily, the IMEI number is crucial. When reselling, buyers can verify it against the receipt to ensure the phone isn't stolen.

article_image3

IMEI Number benefits

The IMEI is useful in theft cases, aiding law enforcement in tracking. Here's how to find it on your iPhone or Android: three simple ways.

article_image4

IMEI Number

To find your IMEI without your phone, check the original packaging. This is the easiest way, but requires the original box.

article_image5

IMEI Number

The IMEI is a 15-digit number. Dual SIM phones have two. It might be on the back or side of the device.

article_image6

IMEI Number

Dial *#06# on your phone to display its IMEI number. For dual SIM phones, two IMEI numbers will appear.

article_image7

IMEI Number

Find your IMEI by navigating to Settings > About Phone on Android or Settings > General > About on an iPhone.

