What is IMEI number? How to find it on Android or iPhone

Your mobile phone's IMEI number is an international identification number for mobile phones. This unique number is, in many cases, a way to find a lost cell phone.

How to find out IMEI Number

The IMEI is your mobile phone's unique international ID, essential for tracking lost devices and ensuring security and identification.

What is IMEI Number?

While we may not use it daily, the IMEI number is crucial. When reselling, buyers can verify it against the receipt to ensure the phone isn't stolen.

IMEI Number benefits

The IMEI is useful in theft cases, aiding law enforcement in tracking. Here's how to find it on your iPhone or Android: three simple ways.

To find your IMEI without your phone, check the original packaging. This is the easiest way, but requires the original box.

The IMEI is a 15-digit number. Dual SIM phones have two. It might be on the back or side of the device.

Dial *#06# on your phone to display its IMEI number. For dual SIM phones, two IMEI numbers will appear.

Find your IMEI by navigating to Settings > About Phone on Android or Settings > General > About on an iPhone.

