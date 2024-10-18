Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP's Satyendar Jain gets bail in money laundering case 2 years after ED arrest, court cites 'delay in trial'

    A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration". 

    AAP's Satyendar Jain gets bail in money laundering case 2 years after ED arrest, court cites 'delay in trial' shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 4:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration". Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

    "Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne, reported news agency PTI.

    The trial court had earlier rejected Jain's bail plea on November 17, 2022. He challenged the order before the High Court on December 1, 2022. In April 2023, the High Court also rejected his plea.

    The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in May 2023 on medical grounds. He returned to Delhi's Tihar jail after the Supreme Court denied his request for regular bail in March this year.

    Satyendar Jain is the third AAP leader who has been granted bail in different cases in recent times.

    Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail last month, while his former deputy Manish Sisodia was granted bail in August; both were accused of money laundering in framing a new liquor policy for the national capital.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Say I love you, used to ask for kiss': Bihar teacher arrested for molesting minor students at school (WATCH) shk

    'Say I love you, used to ask for kiss': Bihar teacher arrested for molesting minor students at school (WATCH)

    Yogi govt set to host drone show during Deepotsav in Ayodhya, 500 drones will illuminate the skies dmn

    Yogi govt set to host drone show during Deepotsav in Ayodhya, 500 drones will illuminate the skies

    Kerala: PP Divya seeks anticipatory bail in abetment of suicide case linked to death of ADM Naveen Babu dmn

    Kerala: PP Divya seeks anticipatory bail in abetment of suicide case linked to death of ADM Naveen Babu

    Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024 spectacular 500 drone show to dazzle devotees gcw

    Ayodhya’s Deepotsav 2024: Spectacular 500-drone show to dazzle devotees

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to rethink holding Hindi-oriented events in in non-Hindi states dmn

    Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges PM Modi to rethink holding Hindi-oriented events in non-Hindi states

    Recent Stories

    Sambar health benefits: Can it help reduce cancer risk? dmn

    Sambar health benefits: Can it help reduce cancer risk?

    Creative ways to decorate your thali for Karwa Chauth 2024 NTI

    Creative ways to decorate your thali for Karwa Chauth 2024

    Health benefits of nutmeg for men RTM

    Health benefits of nutmeg for men

    Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep dmn

    Sleep better tonight: Tips for a restful night's sleep

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH) snt

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon