AAP's Satyendar Jain gets bail in money laundering case 2 years after ED arrest, court cites 'delay in trial'

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration". Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne, reported news agency PTI.

The trial court had earlier rejected Jain's bail plea on November 17, 2022. He challenged the order before the High Court on December 1, 2022. In April 2023, the High Court also rejected his plea.

The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in May 2023 on medical grounds. He returned to Delhi's Tihar jail after the Supreme Court denied his request for regular bail in March this year.

Satyendar Jain is the third AAP leader who has been granted bail in different cases in recent times.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail last month, while his former deputy Manish Sisodia was granted bail in August; both were accused of money laundering in framing a new liquor policy for the national capital.

Latest Videos