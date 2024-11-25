Eating chicken regularly? Here’s which part can be bad for health

Chicken lovers who can't go a day without it, please avoid eating this part of the chicken.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 4:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

Chicken consumption has increased recently due to its high protein content, which is essential for those who work out.

article_image2

Chicken is a favorite among meat-eaters. It's easy to cook, affordable, and can be prepared in various ways.

article_image3

Some eat it daily, some weekly, and others rarely. Regardless of your frequency, avoid this specific part.

article_image4

Avoid chicken skin due to its high fat content and chemical injections for freshness. Cardiologists advise against it.

article_image5

Broiler chicken thighs are injected to increase weight for quicker sales. Thigh and leg pieces are popular in restaurants.

article_image6

Free-range chicken is a safer option as it's free from chemicals and injections. Plus, overly large free-range chickens aren't preferred by consumers.

article_image7

Those deficient in Omega 3 and 6 can eat chicken skin weekly. Regular chicken eaters should opt for chicken breast.

article_image8

Regular chicken consumers are likely aware, but occasional eaters often prioritize taste over healthy choices.

