Eating chicken regularly? Here’s which part can be bad for health

Chicken lovers who can't go a day without it, please avoid eating this part of the chicken.

Chicken consumption has increased recently due to its high protein content, which is essential for those who work out.

Chicken is a favorite among meat-eaters. It's easy to cook, affordable, and can be prepared in various ways.

Some eat it daily, some weekly, and others rarely. Regardless of your frequency, avoid this specific part.

Avoid chicken skin due to its high fat content and chemical injections for freshness. Cardiologists advise against it.

Broiler chicken thighs are injected to increase weight for quicker sales. Thigh and leg pieces are popular in restaurants.

Free-range chicken is a safer option as it's free from chemicals and injections. Plus, overly large free-range chickens aren't preferred by consumers.

Those deficient in Omega 3 and 6 can eat chicken skin weekly. Regular chicken eaters should opt for chicken breast.

Regular chicken consumers are likely aware, but occasional eaters often prioritize taste over healthy choices.

