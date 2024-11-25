6th Pay Commission update: WB govt employees allowed federation participation amid DA hike talks

While central government employees receive a 53% DA, state government employees receive only 14%. Protests are ongoing demanding a DA increase. The Mamata Banerjee government has decided to increase the DA.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 4:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

State government employees are receiving a 14% DA, while central government employees' DA has increased to 53%.

article_image2

The central government increased DA before Kali Puja. Since then, several states have increased the DA for their government employees.

article_image3

The DA in many states is now equal to that of central government employees. However, there is no indication of a DA increase in Bengal yet.

article_image4

There is existing resentment over the DA disparity with the central government. The Mamata Banerjee government is trying to address this situation. The Trinamool Congress-backed employee federation has reportedly requested a meeting.

article_image5

The federation will begin preparations for the meeting once Mamata Banerjee gives the green light. Various branch committees in state government offices are being reorganized.

article_image6

The Trinamool-backed employee federation leader said they have sought time with the Chief Minister and plan a large gathering of state government employees.

article_image7

The federation has 248,000 members, and this number could increase. The state government employees' primary demand is to reduce the salary gap with the central government.

article_image8

Currently, state government employees receive a 14% DA, while central government employees receive 53%.

article_image9

DA protesters demand the state pay the remaining 39% DA. The Mamata government has made a decision on this.

article_image10

The Mamata Banerjee government has decided not to grant DA at the central rate. However, it is believed that the gap between central and state DA might be reduced by a slight increase.

article_image11

A salary increase for state government employees is confirmed. They are expected to receive good news next year.

article_image12

A special leave petition was filed in November 2022. If the case is won, employees' salaries will increase along with the DA.

