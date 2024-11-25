6th Pay Commission update: WB govt employees allowed federation participation amid DA hike talks

While central government employees receive a 53% DA, state government employees receive only 14%. Protests are ongoing demanding a DA increase. The Mamata Banerjee government has decided to increase the DA.

State government employees are receiving a 14% DA, while central government employees' DA has increased to 53%.

The central government increased DA before Kali Puja. Since then, several states have increased the DA for their government employees.

The DA in many states is now equal to that of central government employees. However, there is no indication of a DA increase in Bengal yet.

There is existing resentment over the DA disparity with the central government. The Mamata Banerjee government is trying to address this situation. The Trinamool Congress-backed employee federation has reportedly requested a meeting.

The federation will begin preparations for the meeting once Mamata Banerjee gives the green light. Various branch committees in state government offices are being reorganized.

The Trinamool-backed employee federation leader said they have sought time with the Chief Minister and plan a large gathering of state government employees.

The federation has 248,000 members, and this number could increase. The state government employees' primary demand is to reduce the salary gap with the central government.

Currently, state government employees receive a 14% DA, while central government employees receive 53%.

DA protesters demand the state pay the remaining 39% DA. The Mamata government has made a decision on this.

The Mamata Banerjee government has decided not to grant DA at the central rate. However, it is believed that the gap between central and state DA might be reduced by a slight increase.

A salary increase for state government employees is confirmed. They are expected to receive good news next year.

A special leave petition was filed in November 2022. If the case is won, employees' salaries will increase along with the DA.

Latest Videos