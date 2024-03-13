Tamil Nadu: BJP slams DMK over minister's 'threatening' remark for PM Modi (WATCH)

The remarks by Minister Anbarasan surfaced just days after PM Modi's extensive roadshow in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. The inflammatory comments have added fuel to the already charged political atmosphere in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (March 13) launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu following the circulation of a viral video purportedly featuring a DMK minister making threats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video, DMK Minister TM Anbarasan is heard expressing strong words in Tamil, criticizing PM Modi and issuing veiled threats. He asserts, "DMK is not an ordinary organization" and hints at taking drastic actions if not for his ministerial position.

Doordarshan's special treat for devotees: To live telecast morning aarti from Ayodhya's Ram Temple

The remarks by Minister Anbarasan surfaced just days after PM Modi's extensive roadshow in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. The inflammatory comments have added fuel to the already charged political atmosphere in the state.

Reacting sharply to the video, BJP leaders condemned Anbarasan's statements, demanding his immediate removal from office for allegedly threatening the Prime Minister. BJP's IT division chief Amit Malviya and National Secretary Satya Kumar Yadav condemned the remarks, denouncing them as disrespectful and indicative of the alliance's agenda.

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy criticized the DMK, suggesting that some of its ministers have a history of unruly behavior. He called for Chief Minister MK Stalin to take swift action against Minister Anbarasan, implying that such rhetoric against the Prime Minister is intolerable and warrants severe repercussions.

Rakhi Sawant mention adds zing to Israeli Embassy's whimsical take on 'What's Wrong with India' (WATCH)