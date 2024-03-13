Rakhi Sawant mention adds zing to Israeli Embassy's whimsical take on 'What's Wrong with India' (WATCH)

The #WhatsWrongWithIndia trend originated as a response to negative portrayals of India on social media, particularly following a tragic incident. It gained momentum as Indian users countered the negativity by highlighting the nation's strengths and achievements.

In a surprising event, the Israeli Embassy on Wednesday (March 13) jumped on the viral trend 'What's wrong with India,' adding its own unique twist. The diplomats released a video that initially appears to align with the trend but takes an unexpected direction towards the end.

The Israeli Embassy took to social media to share the video, inviting viewers to witness their take on 'what's wrong with India.' However, the video presents a series of unexpected responses from Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon and other diplomats when asked about India's flaws.

As the video unfolds, viewers are treated to responses that diverge from the expected criticisms. Instead, the diplomats offer compliments about India, highlighting its positive attributes such as its achievements in space exploration and its cultural richness.

Just when the audience believes they have grasped the video's direction, the last diplomat introduces a surprising element by mentioning 'Rakhi Sawant,' a popular Indian model-actor. This unexpected twist adds a humorous touch to the narrative.

The trend garnered significant attention, with even the central government participating by showcasing India's accomplishments. This engagement further propelled the trend's reach and impact across social media platforms.