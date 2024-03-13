Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Doordarshan's special treat for devotees: To live telecast morning aarti from Ayodhya's Ram Temple

    Given the current logistical constraints of the Trust regarding live broadcasts, Doordarshan will station a two-three-member crew at the temple premises to ensure coverage of the daily ritual.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    National broadcaster Doordarshan has announced a special treat for devotees of Lord Ram. In a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, Doordarshan revealed its plan to telecast live the morning prayers offered to the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya every day.

    With the recent inauguration of the Ram Temple drawing significant attention, Doordarshan aims to connect devotees, especially those unable to visit the temple in person, by broadcasting the morning aarti live on DD National. This initiative is set to commence every morning from 6:30 am, providing devotees with a direct link to the sacred rituals.

    Given the current logistical constraints of the Trust regarding live broadcasts, Doordarshan will station a two-three-member crew at the temple premises to ensure coverage of the daily ritual. This decision underscores the broadcaster's commitment to facilitating spiritual engagement despite logistical challenges.

    Doordarshan's initiative received approval from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, paving the way for the live telecast of the morning aarti. Initially, the broadcast will focus on the "Mangala aarti" for a few months, with future plans subject to the Trust's deliberation.

    The Ayodhya Ram temple hosts six aartis daily, starting with the Mangala Aarti at 4:30 am and concluding with the Shayan Aarti at 10 pm. The temple trust has provided detailed instructions for devotees regarding entry timings for each aarti, ensuring a seamless darshan experience.

    In its advisory to devotees, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has outlined entry protocols and recommended practices to streamline the darshan process. Devotees are encouraged to adhere to these guidelines for a smooth and convenient visit to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 6:35 PM IST
